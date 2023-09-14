Quotable Sep 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big words seldom accompany good deeds.— Charlotte Whitton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Shenandoah County deputy fired, charged with DWI Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star General Assembly, Wiley honor Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall in resolution Winchester, Frederick County declare drought emergency Strike up the bands: area marching bands hit all the right notes at special performance Mining's future in northeastern Frederick County reaches crucial point Class of 1942's Mildred Kramer Shapiro reflects on her Handley days New Chipotle has a Chipotlane Colonels top Hawks in suspended game Millbrook knocks off Brentsville in overtime
