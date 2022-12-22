Hanukkah is about the freedom to be true to what we believe without denying the freedom of those who believe otherwise.
— Rabbi Jonathan Sacks
A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly rain in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:28 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.