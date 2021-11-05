Quotable Nov 5, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Life is a dream for the wise, a game for the fool, a comedy for the rich, a tragedy for the poor.— Sholom Aleichem Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedSchool policies, Trump influenced local gubernatorial voters (30)Letter to the editor: Stay focused and take our country back (17)Winners in Frederick County supervisors, school board races (11)Letter to the editor: Let's bid adieu to front license plates (9)Open Forum: Confederate statue can provoke discussion about history (9)Republicans win Frederick supervisor races (4)Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race, jolting Democrats (2)Biden says Virginia race wasn't blowback against him (2)Divided Democrats call for new strategy after disaster in VA (2)Incumbents win local House of Delegates races (2)Woman charged with reckless handing of firearm (1)VDOT official: It would be hard to reduce truck traffic in Berryville (1)Diane Dimond: Let's think about a different kind of prison system (1)Winchester committee proposes twice-yearly breaks for council (1)WINC-AM tower dismantled amid station's move (1)City refining first-ever rules for homeless shelters (1)Virginia GOP hoping to ride coattails in down-ballot races (1)Four-legged Election Day friend (1)Cal Thomas: Trick spending bills are voodoo economics II (1) More Local News Incumbents win local House of Delegates races Boyce elects mayor, recorder Democrat Bell defies red wave to win council election City refining first-ever rules for homeless shelters Health district talking with schools as child vaccines approved Republicans win Frederick supervisor races Two charged in police pursuit County man facing long sentence in child porn case Woman charged with reckless handing of firearm Winners in Frederick County supervisors, school board races Pies, cakes, cookies — oh my!: Woodbine bakes up sweet treats for the holidays WINC-AM tower dismantled amid station's move VDOT official: It would be hard to reduce truck traffic in Berryville Winchester committee proposes twice-yearly breaks for council Drug court recidivism low despite arrest of 2019 grad 'Shark' Daymond John will share his “S.H.A.R.K.” points at SU Business Symposium Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 4 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 6 Bethany Hill Baptist Church Christmas Bazaar Sat, Nov 6, 2021 Nov 11 Veterans Day Assembly at John Handley High School Thu, Nov 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.