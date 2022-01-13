Quotable Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There's a world of difference between truth and facts. Facts can obscure the truth.— Maya Angelou Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedWPS plans to continue mask mandate regardless of state policy (25)Navy veteran Merritt Hale challenging Ben Cline for GOP nod in 6th District (14)Health director: Region slammed by 'extraordinarily contagious' omicron strain (5)Valley Health plans for crisis level care as COVID cases surge (4)Zoning changes could spur development in North End (4)Gov. Ralph Northam's official portrait unveiled (3)Open Forum: Use of the 'R' word is always derogatory (2)Judge grants continuance in Neal case (2)Letter to the editor: Foundation unthinkably put a price on the priceless (2)SU hoping Bridgeforth turf installation will be finished this week (1) More Local News Clarke supervisors decide not to alter voting district lines Health director: Region slammed by 'extraordinarily contagious' omicron strain Former Dayton town manager pleads guilty to accessing emails Harrisonburg Police Department searching for missing man Lawsuit over LFCC name change could move to Richmond area Brake time: Fleeing driver gets year in jail WPS plans to continue mask mandate regardless of state policy Strasburg man killed in I-81 crash Middletown raise water rates, sewage hookup fees Sheriff's Office looking for missing juvenile Noted Loudoun chef's dining destination Waverly Springs eyes 2023 opening Winchester-based Rugs Direct acquires lighting retailer Access Independence a one-stop shop for people with disabilities Navy veteran Merritt Hale challenging Ben Cline for GOP nod in 6th District Judge grants continuance in Neal case Woodstock woman dies in Clarke County crash Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 13 Linda Ann Hawkins Rosa P. Brown Joyce Rosenberger Popek Cheryl Ann Shepard Mildred Odelle (Fletcher) Shoemaker John Wayne Heath Chase Ryan Taylor Lester William Price Jose Luis Torres-Reyes Fred H. Rhoton Philip Robinson Mildred E. DuBois Vicki Leona Walls Richard "Richie" Lee Snapp Jr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
