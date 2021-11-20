Quotable Nov 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Good news is rare these days, and every glittering ounce of it should be cherished and hoarded and worshiped and fondled like a priceless diamond.Hunter S. Thompson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedCircuit Court gets first glance at Clarke County monument matters (19)Star Parker: Build Back Better — wasting trillions (13)Open Forum: Offer solutions instead of 'lazily casting stones' (5)Shelter regulations spark confusion among city residents (5)United Way slammed with ALICE assistance requests (2)Graber threatens legal action against Sheriff's Office deputy (1)Letter to the editor: Working hard for Ward 1 (1)Cartoon (1)Probable cause found to send homicide case to grand jury (1)Finance Committee supports airport project (1) More Local News Local Salvation Army full of hope, armed with volunteers for Red Kettle fund drive Man gets 15 years for porn possession, production Judge eulogized at memorial Escaped inmate quickly recaptured Meet Dexter, Winchester's most famous chihuahua Graber threatens legal action against Sheriff's Office deputy Frozen assets: ex-Winchester Cold Storage CEO accused of embezzlement Frederick Planners support special event facility, agricultural supply cooperative City reviewing size, effectiveness of government committees Piper: State's mental health system 'completely broken' City police adding motorcycle unit for traffic enforcement Chimney fire displaces two Circuit Court gets first glance at Clarke County monument matters Suspect sought in hotel robbery Valley Health sells old Warren Memorial, Lynn Care Center for $24M United Way slammed with ALICE assistance requests Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 20 Jerry Wayne Perry Death notices for Nov. 19 Wilda Spurling Lazazzera Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 21 Music at Trinity Presents: An Evening of Moravian Music Sun, Nov 21, 2021 Nov 24 Kevin Fox Bake Sale at Winchester Elks Lodge 867 Wed, Nov 24, 2021
