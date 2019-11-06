A raccoon and a skunk in Frederick County tested positive for rabies, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday.
The animals were discovered in separate locations on Oct. 23, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page.
The skunk, found near Chapel Road (Route 627) and Sapling Lane northwest of Middletown near the community of Marlboro, was involved in an altercation with a dog.
The raccoon was found in a shed off Back Mountain Road (Route 600) near the eastern entrance to Shawneeland.
Both were euthanized and later tested positive for rabies, a health district news release states.
“These animals no longer pose a threat,” Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene states in the release, “however, these cases offer a reminder that any contact with a raccoon, fox, skunk, or bat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure.”
The health department advises residents to keep away from wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, which are most likely to carry rabies. Cats, dogs, ferrets, groundhogs and some livestock like horses and cows can also contract rabies and should be vaccinated, even if they don’t go outdoors.
Wild animals behaving oddly or seen in the daylight might be infected with rabies. Odd behavior in domesticated animals can include a normally friendly animal acting aggressively or confused.
Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department and seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive a vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
For more information, call the Frederick/Winchester Health Department at 540-722-3480 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control or www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax.
