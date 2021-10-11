BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Humane Foundation and the Clarke Animal Shelter will sponsor a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23.
Vaccinations will be provided, courtesy of Roseville Veterinary Clinic, on a first-come/first-served basis at the shelter on Ramsburg Lane west of Berryville, near D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
The fee will be $10 per animal. Dogs and cats must be four months of age and older to receive a vaccination.
The Humane Foundation works with Clarke County to provide a quality, well-maintained shelter as a resource to pet owners, lost and stray dogs and cats, and as a temporary location for larger animals. Existing through private donations, the foundation sponsors a yearly rabies vaccination clinic, spay and neuter programs and educational programs. It also helps with shelter operations.
Donations can be sent to the Humane Foundation at P.O. Box 713, Berryville, VA 22611.
The shelter always welcomes volunteers. For more information on volunteer opportunities, call 540-955-5104.
