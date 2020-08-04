The Lord Fairfax Health District is warning of a rabies risk from a raccoon’s involvement in an altercation with several barn cats in a rural area off of White Hall Road in Frederick County. The raccoon tested positive for rabies.
The Health District offers a reminder that any contact with a raccoon, fox, skunk or bat that could result in exposure to the animal's saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure. This applies to humans and domestic animals, and anyone exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation.
Further information is available by calling 540-722-3470 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/. Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at https://tinyurl.com/y48thhx5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.