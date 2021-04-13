STEPHENS CITY — Saturday's Trails 4 Miles Race for Autism brought nearly 200 runners and walkers to Sherando Park to enjoy a beautiful spring morning.
"It was awesome," Nichole Pangle, executive director of The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley, said on Monday.
The Arc sponsored the event with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department, New Horizons Professional ABA Services Inc., I'm Just Me Movement and Grafton Integrated Health Network.
"Thanks to all of our sponsors, volunteers, partners and participants for all of their support for such an awesome awareness event," said Tina Stevens Culbreath, co-founder of the nonprofit I'm Just Me Movement.
A total of 180 people registered for Saturday morning's event — 108 contestants for a 4-mile foot race traversing the park's paved and rustic trails, 52 for a one-mile trail hike and 20 children who competed in a one-mile kids race. That's a drop from the approximately 350 people who participated in the first Race for Autism in April 2019, but organizers said a smaller turnout was desired this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help curtail the number of participants, Ashley Ferguson, program supervisor for Frederick County Parks and Recreation, said same-day registration was not offered for this year's event.
"There were quite a lot of race-day registrations the first year," Ferguson said.
Entry fees for this year's Race for Autism were $30 for runners and $15 for walkers. Ferguson said total proceeds have not yet been tallied, but the money collected this year will benefit the nonprofit organizations I'm Just Me Movement and The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
To ensure social distancing on Saturday, event organizers would not let more than 50 people participate in a run or walk at any one time. Several heats were offered for each competition to keep groups from clustering on the trails, and participants had to answer a series of COVID-related health questions before tackling the course.
"It was really great to see a lot of mask wearing, a lot of social distancing," Ferguson said.
The 4-mile race was an official part of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department's competitive Running Series, which also includes the annual Battlefield Half Marathon and Relays at Kernstown Battlefield and the Thanksgiving Day 5K at Sherando High School.
Top finishers among the men on Saturday were Michael DeMato, 37, of Front Royal, who finished first with a time of 27:05.9, and Brad Hinton, 45, of Berryville, who came in second at 27:17.5. For the women, Kailey Keeler, 39, of Winchester, finished first with a time of 30:51.1, and Elizabeth Smith, 22, of Winchester, came in second at 35:13.5.
"It was good to see the people come out and enjoy something positive in the midst of all the negative things your hear about on the news," said Rodney Culbreath, co-founder of I'm Just Me Movement. "I was there with my granddaughter and nephew, and we walked the mile together."
Some of the event participants wanted everyone to know why they were racing. To spread the word, special signs placed along the course said, "We are running for ..." and featured the names of people with autism or the groups that support them.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, autism affects an estimated one in 54 people. Autism is a blanket term for a range of disorders that impact an individual's ability to process and cope with stimuli such as light, sound, voices and motion. No two cases are alike, but people with autism often have trouble with social skills and verbal expression, and they sometimes engage in repetitive behaviors such as rocking back and forth to help calm them when they are experiencing sensory overloads.
