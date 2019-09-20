People filling out marriage license applications in Clarke, Frederick, and Winchester circuit courts will no longer be required to write down their race.
New forms include a "declined to answer" box that applicants can check if they're uncomfortable divulging their race. The statewide change began this week. It was prompted by a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of three couples on Aug. 29 in Alexandria. It challenges the legality of the requirement in Virginia after couples in Arlington and Rockbridge counties objected to the requirement.
Civil rights lawyer Victor Glasberg, who filed the lawsuit, says the requirement is a vestige of Virginia’s Jim Crow laws and that Virginia is one of only eight states requiring marriage applicants to disclose their race. Virginia forbid interracial marriages until 1967 when the Supreme Court Loving v. Virginia case ended the ban on interracial marriage in Virginia and 15 other states.
Brandyn Churchill, one of the plaintiffs, said he was flabbergasted when the Rockbridge clerk’s office presented him with the list, which he said illustrates how ridiculous the requirement is. “How is this on a piece of paper from a government agency?” Churchill asked when he saw “Mulatto” and “Aryan” on the list.
Terry Whittle, Winchester Circuit Court clerk since 2004, said some people asked what race to write on the old applications, but no one ever refused. "Somebody one time wrote human race," he said.
When Whittle began working as a deputy clerk in 1985, he said some of his colleagues had worked before the Loving case and remembered when licenses couldn't be issued to interracial couples. Whittle stressed that his staff have never asked couples what their race is or insisted they fill out the category which was used for U.S. Census information. However, Virginia required applicants to write their race on the application to get a license.
In a legal opinion sent on Sept. 13 to Janet Rainey, Division of Vital Records director and state registrar, state Attorney General Mark R. Herring said Virginia law is "entirely silent" on how clerks are supposed to deal with applications that omit race.
"At a minimum, any statute requiring a governmental official to deny a marriage license to an applicant who declines to provide information about his or her race would raise serious constitutional questions," Herring wrote. "Therefore, a couple may decline to provide an answer about race and an officer issuing a marriage license may accept a marriage license from a couple who declines to answer a question about race."
David McClaughlin, marriage commissioner in Frederick and Winchester circuit courts — marriage commissioners were formerly known as justices of the peace — said he's married about 7,000 couples since taking the position in 2010. He said he's heard about 100 complaints from couples about the racial category. "Most people don't care, but every now and then, someone is offended," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Seeing that legal fictions like putting Woman and Woman or Man and Man as the Parents of a child on a birth certificate are allowed by the courts, who is surprised anymore.
Now there will be one less metric for the culture blenders to look to to remind themselves they havent blurred the lines enough. Hilarious
