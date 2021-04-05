STEPHENS CITY — An awareness event originally scheduled for one year ago will finally be held on Saturday.
The Trails 4 Miles Race for Autism will take place in Sherando Park near Stephens City starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration will not be offered on the morning of the event, so participants must sign up in advance at fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop.
The first Race for Autism was held in April 2019. Its sequel was scheduled for April 2020 but was canceled at the last minute due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The April 10 event, which is open to people of all ages, can be tackled in two ways. The easiest is a one-mile walk on paved trails through Sherando Park; the more challenging alternative is a 4-mile foot race traversing the park's paved and rustic trails.
Registration for the 4-mile race is $30, while the one-mile walk costs $15. All participants will be awarded a special medal.
The primary purpose of the event is to raise awareness about autism, a condition that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, affects an estimated one in 54 people. Autism is a blanket term for a range of disorders that impact an individual's ability to process and cope with stimuli such as light, sound, voices and motion. No two cases are alike, but people with autism often have trouble with social skills and verbal expression, and they sometimes engage in repetitive behaviors such as rocking back and forth to help calm them when they are experiencing sensory overloads.
The Trails 4 Miles Race for Autism is an official part of the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department's competitive Running Series, which also includes the annual Battlefield Half Marathon and Relays at Kernstown Battlefield and Thanksgiving Day 5K at Sherando High School.
Event sponsors are Frederick County Parks and Recreation, New Horizons Professional ABA Services Inc., I'm Just Me Movement, The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley and Grafton Integrated Health Network.
For more information on the April 10 Trails 4 Miles Race for Autism at Sherando Park, visit fcprdrun.wixsite.com/runatthetop.
