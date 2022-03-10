WINCHESTER — In its upcoming drama, Winchester Little Theatre will be telling the story of three young laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint.
“Radium Girls,” by D.W. Gregory, stars Rebecca Balcom as Grace Fryer, one of the three girls who worked in the New Jersey factory during the 1920s, and Bill Taylor as factory owner Arthur Roeder, who tries to cover up a radium-related death and additional illnesses among employees.
“[Roeder] is excited by radium’s promising future and believes in the company’s potential for growth,” a summary provided by Winchester Little Theatre explains.
“Roeder’s mindset is supported by Marie Curie, the internationally famous scientist, who believes radium provides many health benefits and could even cure cancer.”
“Radium Girls” is a story that Director Roxie Orndorff has been wanting to offer for a while.
“It’s a story that will spark conversation,” she said.
Radium, at the time, was thought to be a “health sensation,” Orndorff said.
“They were selling bottled radium water,” she said. “It was something that this plant manufactured.”
Radium was also in makeup, cigarettes and flour, she said.
At the plant where the story is set, employees painted the dials of watches with luminous radium-based paint.
Even after people started to get sick, she said, “There was still this capacity for denial.”
Because its miracle effect was supported by the scientific community, she said it’s tough to determine who the villain of the story is.
“It was ‘Jump on board this miracle,’” she said. “And yeah, it didn’t turn out to be.”
What makes the story all the more tragic is how young some of the victims were.
“Some quit high school to go to work there. Some were as young as 11 or 12,” Orndorff said.
“A lot [were] in their teens, and they were kids being told that there was nothing wrong with any of this,” she said. “They would actually paint their faces or their fingernails.”
Although the play centers on a heavy topic, it has “a lot of warmth and humor laced in,” Orndorff said.
The cast of 14 also features Kate Bean and Shelby Brown as the other two teen girls, Irene and Kathryn.
“These girls’ fight is actually the jumping-off point to the Right-to-Know [laws] for workers,” Orndorff said.
“This story just grabbed me the first time I read the play and I said, ‘We’ve got to do this,’” she recalled. “We have a season where it fits in, and I’m so happy to be working on this project.”
“Radium Girls” opens at Winchester Little Theatre, 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester, on Friday and runs through March 26. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday as well as March 19. Masks are required.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors 62 or older and $14 for K-12 and college students. The box office is open 4-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. For tickets or more information, call 540-662-3331 or visit winchesterlittletheatre.org/production/radium-girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.