WINCHESTER — The tale of three people — an upper-class wife, a Jewish immigrant, and a Harlem musician — are united in beautiful music as they seek a better life in turn-of-the-century New York.
“Ragtime,” which ran on Broadway from 1998 to 2000, is based on a 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow. What makes the story unique is that it combines its fictional characters’ lives with real historical figures, creating a story around actual events and ideas important in our nation’s history.
“This show has a beating emotional heart. The novel that it’s based on presents these historical characters that overlap these imagined characters. What they’ve done when they changed it into a musical is added all the soul to them, so that the story lives and breaths,” said Jeremy Blaustein, director of Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s production of the musical.
“It’s a show about change, and the villian that presents itself in the text is anyone that opposes that change. It’s a nation in it’s prime, it’s moving forward in the industrial age. But then once we have accomplished machine, what happens to man?”
Emelie Thompson, who graduated from Shenandoah Conservatory in 2009, is returning to Winchester for her first SSMT performance in the role of Mother.
“She is an archetype, they all kind of are, but she’s the mother of the wealthy caucasian family in New Rochelle, New York. She’s a kept woman at the beginning at the play, and her husband is an amatuer explorer who goes to the North Pole, and in the year that he’s gone, a lot changes for their family. She really comes into herself, and she goes through a total transformation of self.”
Thompson feels her own experiences being a mother to a 2-year old has enhanced her performance of this role.
“I think it’s given me so much more depth of understanding of what a parent and a mother specifically wants for their children, and how they see all children once she becomes a mother,” she said.
“I think that for the people of New Rochelle, things were a certain way, you behaved in a certain way, and you didn’t let people know how you really felt, and I think she has a total awakening of spirit... We need to be honest and aware of the horrible injustices that are going on in our world, around us, and not turn a blind eye. I hope to just bring truthful storytelling to that.”
Dorian Davis, a rising senior at Shenandoah Conservatory, returns to the stage in the house ensemble.
“I’m new to musical theater as of freshman year. We have roles that we do during the school year (in an Acting through Song class) and I took on Coalhouse in ‘Ragtime,’ to try something new. Now to be in the ensemble where I feel like I fit at this point in my career, it’s super exciting and rewarding to tell this story in Winchester, because of where we are in life,” he said.
“Ragtime” is set in the early 20th century, a time that perhaps people view with rose-colored glasses. This should not necessarily be the case, said Blaustein.
“Things that take place in this time period presents a certain nostalgia. That nostalgia now for 1902 to 1917 when the show is set, that nostalgia is for a period that no one alive really remembers, at least not actively so much anymore. This is a reminder that the kinder, simpler times, were neither kinder nor simpler in the least. The challenges that human beings faced in our country are continually replicated,” he said.
By attending theatrical performances, Blaustein said we can better connect to and understand each other.
“Theater is about connecting to humans. It’s something that can’t be repicated in any other medium. There’s nothing equivalent to being in the same room as somebody enacting the emotions that we feel on a daily basis,” he said.
“Because of that, there’s a connection that you form to these characters, and the epic nature of this story that you can’t wait to see what happens for, or to them, next.”
