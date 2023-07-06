The Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership continues to take steps toward its goal of creating a multi-use trail through Warren, Shenandoah, and Rockingham counties.
The Exploratory Partnership envisions a 48.5-mile, recreational trail that would run along an inactive single-track railroad corridor, currently owned by Norfolk Southern Corp. The potential trail would stretch from Broadway to Front Royal passing through or near the towns of Timberville, New Market, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg. It would provide bicyclists, walkers, joggers and equestrians with access to parks, businesses, schools, scenic landscapes, Civil War battlefield sites and other cultural and historic resources.
Following a series of 10 community input meetings held from February through April, the Exploratory Partnership has continued working with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), and other state agencies to move the project forward, according to Don Hindman, project director of the Exploratory Partnership.
The CTB holds the purse strings on the project, having been allocated approximately $89 million in the state’s two-year budget for the establishment of a new state Office of Trails. The CTB allocated $5 million in December — $1 million each to five trails proposed across the state — to further investigate the scope, design, and estimated cost of each of those projects, Hindman said.
The Exploratory Partnership also received $3 million from the federal government in December, he said. The group is awaiting a decision from the CTB about whether the board will back the project.
“We’re ready to make a bid. We need the assurance that the Commonwealth Transportation Board is going to back up whatever we bid to buy the corridor. We’re hoping that the CTB will make a decision in the next 60 to 90 days so that we can move forward,” Hindman said, noting that 12 local leaders spoke at a CTB meeting in May in support of the proposed trail.
“No offers will be made until the CTB provides a letter of intent,” he said.
The cost of purchasing the railroad corridor could range from $15 million to $25 million, according to one public finance economist’s projection.
The meetings this spring offered a chance for the community to share their vision and support for the trail, along with any concerns, said Maya Alexander, community engagement manager for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, one of the partners in the project.
Alexander said that input gathered in the meetings is still being processed by James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue. When complete, the data will be shared with the VDOT committee commissioned by the CTB to do a scope, design, and cost study of the Shenandoah Rail Trail.
“Ninety-five percent of the 750 or more folks who came to the 10 meetings — the vast majority — were self-selected, meaning they came because they are enthusiastic about the whole idea of the trail,” Hindman said. “The support for the SRT during these meetings was overwhelmingly positive, although there were a few in the audience proposing a Rail With Trail idea at some of the meetings.”
The group backing the Rail With Trail idea is called the Shenandoah Rail Corridor Coalition. It supports retaining and restoring the track for short-line freight trains and maybe a tourist excursion train and then creating a trail next to the working rail line.
Hindman said the Exploratory Partnership has continued to have conversations with adjacent property owners and some individuals who are in favor of the Rail With Trail idea.
“When we did the feasibility study, we did not ask for an option for Rail With Trail. We didn’t consider it because it’s too narrow and steep. We have 49 bridges and trestles that would have to be widened at astronomical engineering costs,” he said.
Hindman said the nearly 50-mile long single track corridor is approximately 60 feet wide in most places and the many bridges and trestles average approximately 15 feet wide.
“While it looks ‘abandoned’ because of the hundreds of trees and brambles growing on the tracks, it is legally completely ‘out of service,’” he said, noting that Norfolk Southern initially resisted selling the track before attempting to sell it to short-line companies. Having received no offers, Norfolk Southern began discussions with the Exploratory Partnership for a railbank sale. Use of the freight corridor “dwindled down to zero over the past 40 years,” Hindman said.
“Railbanking is a federal program managed by the Surface Transportation Board in Washington, D.C. It legally preserves the entire corridor for possible future use as a railroad when freight and passenger volumes make it financially viable for the railroad company to provide those services again,” Hindman explained.
He said that the Exploratory Partnership has been consulting The Conservation Fund (TCF) for two years about the railbanking sale. TCF is a national non-profit organization that specializes in buying potential park lands expeditiously, doing the due diligence that such large purchases require and then reselling them to the ultimate government agency, Hindman said, noting that in this case the ultimate owner will be the Commonwealth of Virginia.
With local officials backing the project, the Exploratory Partnership continues to build support at the state level. Hindman said that in April, the Exploratory Partnership gave a five-hour tour of the proposed trail to a group of state officials, including Matt Wells, director of department of conservation and recreation; Frank Stoval, his deputy; Rachel Jones, deputy secretary of transportation; Terry Short, VDOT Stanton district planning director, and Torsha Battacharya, the program manager for the newly created state trails office.
“The only way to save this corridor at this time is the Rail Trail. Right now it is singly the best use of this community resource. We have a plan. We have financing,” Hindman said.
For more information on the project, visit https://shenandoahalliance.org/project/shenandoah-rail-trail-partnership/
