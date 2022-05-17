Supporters of the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail, a 48.5-mile unused Norfolk Southern corridor recreational trail, are patiently awaiting approval of the state budget from the Virginia General Assembly.
The proposed budget earmarks $245 million for outdoor recreation across the commonwealth. While no exact amount for the Shenandoah Rail Trail is allotted yet, a portion of the money is planned for the local trail, the Eastern Shore Trail and the Fall Line Trail in the Richmond area.
The proposed trail would go through the northern end of Rockingham County, enter Shenandoah County and end in Warren County. Broadway and Front Royal bookend the trail, and it would pass through Timberville, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg.
Brandon Davis, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, said leaders of the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership are cautiously moving forward with the project.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership is a multi-jurisdictional alliance composed of public, private and non-profit organizations along the corridor.
”It’s a long-term project,” Davis said, while expressing gratitude to local and state lawmakers who have backed the project’s funding.
All three counties and nine incorporated towns along the rail corridor have adopted resolutions of support for the proposed trail.
The resolutions cite “an opportunity to create a world-class trail providing bicycle, pedestrian and equestrian access to extraordinary landscape views” along with significant Civil War battlefields.
Last year, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation conducted a rail trail survey that garnered more than 9,000 responses with 94% of respondents saying they would use the trail if built.
“It’s a unique moment in history to be able to do this,” Davis said.
An October economic impact analysis of the proposal completed by Robert Cline, a public finance economist, said that once completed, the trail will bring in a projected $32.3 million in 2030 in new annual spending to the region.
“It really is an investment on community that will provide an economic return,” Davis said.
Kate Wofford, executive director of Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said the next phase of the project is to hold listening sessions and community engagement opportunities in the areas where the trail is proposed.
“That’s to really make it a project for everyone,” she said.
The sessions are expected to take place this summer, Wofford said.
“People are so excited about the prospect of a Shenandoah Rail Trail,” she said.
Don Hindman, project director of the partnership, said the proposed trail also has public health benefits for the community.
”Rail trails transform communities,” he said.
According to the study, acquisition of the corridor would cost between $15 million and $25 million. Trail construction is estimated between $28 million and $36 million, bridge construction and repairs are $26.9 million and preliminary engineering efforts would be between $4 million and $6 million.
Rail removal would cost up to $11 million and upgrades at the trailheads would cost between $7 million and $15 million. Operating costs are expected to be $1.4 million per year, according to the study.
If the project is funded and the corridor is purchased from Norfolk Southern, the goal is for the trail to be complete by 2030.
