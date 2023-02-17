From late February through early spring, the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership plans to host a series of community meetings about the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail project.
The public meetings will take place in the towns in which the potential 48.5-mile, multi-use recreational trail would pass through or by.
Plans call for the trail to run along an inactive single-track railroad corridor, currently owned by Norfolk Southern Corp., through Warren, Shenandoah and Rockingham counties.
The trail would stretch between Broadway and Front Royal and pass through or near the towns of Timberville, New Market, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg while providing bicycle, pedestrian and equestrian access to scenic landscapes and Civil War battlefield sites.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership is an 18-member coalition of towns, counties, planning district commissions and several nonprofits, including the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, that share a vision of the rail trail.
At the upcoming community meetings, members of the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership will review the history and status of the overall project and discuss why a multi-use trail is the best option for the inactive railroad corridor.
“At the meetings, there will be opportunity for your input so this trail is designed first and foremost with YOU, a local community member, in mind,” members of the partnership announced Thursday.
Maps, photos and examples of other trails will also be provided, and representatives from the towns and the partnership will address questions.
Here is the meeting schedule:
• Town of Broadway: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Broadway CoWorking, 202 N. Main St., Broadway
• Town of New Market: Time to be determined, March 2, at Town Hall, 9418 John Sevier Road, New Market
• Town of Mount Jackson: 6:30 p.m. March 9 at Town Hall, 5901 Main St., Mount Jackson
• Town of Timberville: 9 a.m. March 11, at the Plains District Community Center, 233 McCauley Ave.
• Town of Edinburg: 6:30 p.m. March 13 at Edinburg Fire Hall, 200 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg
• Town of Strasburg: 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Town Hall Council Chambers, 174 E. King St., Strasburg
• Town of Front Royal: 7 p.m. March 23 at Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal
• Virtual meeting (via Zoom): 7 p.m. April 4
• Town of Woodstock: 6 p.m. April 6 at Town Hall Council Chambers, 35 N. Main St., Woodstock
• Town of Toms Brook: date, time and place have not been determined yet.
Kim Woodwell, the Alliance’s program director and Shenandoah County coordinator, said the organization is working with the Arlington-based Conservation Fund on acquiring right of way for the trail.
“We are working with The Conservation Fund, which has experience with these sorts of large acquisitions and in fact has worked with Norfolk Southern before,” Woodwell said in a Monday email. “We expect the entire corridor from Broadway to Front Royal to be acquired at the same time. Hopefully, we can get it under contract soon.”
The state’s current two-year budget sets aside about $90 million for multi-use trails. Some of that funding reportedly is allocated for the purchase of the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail corridor.
According to one study, acquisition of the corridor could cost between $15 million and $25 million. If acquired, officials hope the rail trail will be completed by 2030.
In December, Congress approved a $3 million allocation of federal money that the Virginia Department of Transportation will use to help pay for preliminary engineering work on the project.
To learn more, visit shenandoahalliance.org.
