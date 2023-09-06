WINCHESTER — A lot of people are talking about The Laurel Center’s new Railway Cafe at 430 N. Cameron St., and practically all of them are asking, “When will it open?”
If all goes well, Laurel Center Executive Director Faith Power said it should be next summer.
“Once the construction debt is paid, we’re going to open,” Power said.
The Railway Cafe is a $1.5 million endeavor to convert a former CSX train station at 430 N. Cameron St. into a coffee house that serves breakfast and lunch. It will operate as a nonprofit branch of The Laurel Center but still be responsible for paying the city’s food and beverage tax.
Power said The Laurel Center, a Winchester agency that provides emergency shelter and services to area residents who are victims of domestic and/or sexual abuse, is still $550,000 shy of what it needs to retire the construction debt.
“I hope we get that done by the end of this year,” Power said of the final fundraising push, noting she does not want to open the cafe until the debt is paid off because that would add the establishment’s operating costs on top of an existing bill.
After the construction costs are paid off, Power said the cafe will hire a chef and manager to create menus, develop business practices, train employees and all the other things that need to be done before the first customers are served.
In April 2019, The Laurel Center bought the former train station for $205,000 with plans to convert the single-story, brick building into a cafe. Renovations began shortly after the purchase, but a series of events impeded progress.
“I think a lot of that had to do with COVID and the economy,” Power said.
Also, she said people have become more conservative with their donations to nonprofits due to inflation driving up the costs of practically everything. Regardless, Power said she is optimistic about raising the remaining $550,000 by the end of the calendar year.
The Railway Cafe would fill a void along the North Cameron Street corridor in Winchester’s North End. Presently, there is only one dining establishment there, Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St., but it does not serve breakfast or lunch.
“I would say 75 to 80 percent of our health and human services agencies [in Winchester] are along this corridor and there’s nowhere to eat,” Power said, referring to the Our Health campus and affiliated offices in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Cameron Street. “It’s a food desert over here.”
Another reason the cafe is needed, she said, is because two major apartment complexes are currently planned in the North End. One would be at the site of the former Winchester Towers at the corner of East Piccadilly and North Cameron streets, and the other would be in the former ZeroPak apple processing facility at 536 N. Cameron St.
If it had to, The Railway Cafe could probably open tomorrow. All the renovations are complete, a balcony and patio with additional seating are finished, kitchen equipment has been installed, a fireplace has been added for ambiance, a big-screen HDTV has been mounted on a wall and tables and chairs are set up and waiting for customers.
The cafe was designed by Tim Machado, owner of the Design Concepts architectural firm in Winchester, and his work recently won a 2023 Jurors’ Citation for Responsible Design award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Northern Virginia Chapter.
“There were some big, impressive projects that won, and there we were,” Power said with a smile, noting that Machado donated a portion of his services to The Laurel Center.
The cafe has also benefited from other businesses in Winchester’s restaurant community. Power said staff from The Monument helped to assemble tables and chairs, and Executive Chef Dan Kalber from Village Square Restaurant offered guidance on how to lay out the kitchen.
For now, though, the only people able to enjoy the award-winning Railway Cafe are those being helped by The Laurel Center. Sharon Harris, workforce development coordinator for the nonprofit, holds job readiness classes in the cafe to teach people who have been abused how to re-enter the workforce and become independent.
“We do mock interviews, how to write a cover letter, things like that,” Harris said.
The employment support offered by The Laurel Center is unique because Harris and the nonprofit’s staff realize that a person who recently emerged from an abusive situation may have difficulty finding work. That’s because they have been robbed of their confidence by an abuser and now have trouble making eye contact, shaking hands, carrying on conversations and presenting themselves in an assured manner.
“We always start out with a self-esteem class, trying to make them understand that your past doesn’t define your destiny,” Harris said. “We work on setting that foundation because when they go in for a job interview, they don’t know their self-worth or how to let the person interviewing them know they can be an asset to their organization.”
When The Railway Cafe opens for business, it will be staffed by Laurel Center clients to provide them with on-the-job training they can use to find jobs elsewhere, and not just in food service.
“There are a lot of transferable skills like customer service, business management, math,” Harris said.
The clients will be paid as they learn, and Harris and Power said they hope to secure a grant that will at least partially cover employees’ wages for the first year.
“This is a beginning point, not an end point,” Power said of The Railway Cafe. “Our expectation is not that they’re going to come here, get a job and stay forever. It’s just a beginning.”
To learn more about The Laurel Center and its programs to help women, men and children who have survived abuse, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
