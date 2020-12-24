WINCHESTER — Residents of the Whittier Acres neighborhood are putting out landing lights to guide Santa's sleigh tonight.
Unless the Christmas Eve weather doesn't cooperate.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain today — not good for the 300 Whittier Acres homes planning to light more than 6,000 streetside luminarias this evening.
As residents hope for a Christmas miracle, Tina Stine, co-chair of the subdivision's annual Christmas Eve event, said organizers have come up with a backup plan to keep the decades-old tradition going despite 2020's Grinch-like interference. If it rains, the luminarias will be lit on Christmas night.
"We normally light them around dusk," Stine said.
Santa Claus and his wife will greet visitors to the neighborhood whenever the luminarias are lit, be it tonight or Friday night.
The Clauses are expected to arrive in a horse-drawn sleigh provided by Buddy Armel and his family, a service they have provided every year since the tradition began.
Frederick Block, Brick and Stone of Winchester donated the sand that will be used to weigh down the white paper bags that contain the candles.
Stine said David and Heidi Colberg offered their Whittier Avenue home as a place to store the sand.
Whittier Acres residents ordered the candles and bags from 20 street captains, and any money remaining after the products are delivered will be donated to community causes. This year, organizers have already given $1,000 to WINC Radio's Chain of Checks campaign, and additional contributions will be directed to the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), the Henry and William Evans Home for Children Inc., VFW Post 2123, and the Handley Judges Athletic Association to help fund a scholarship for a Handley High School student athlete who lives in the subdivision.
"It's my favorite time of the year," Stine said. "Our whole neighborhood helps the community. I'm glad that I'm part of it."
Area residents are encouraged to come out and see the luminarias in Whittier Acres. The neighborhood is located off Amherst Street and Fox Drive. Before going, though, Stine recommends checking the event's Facebook page at facebook.com/whittieracres for weather-related updates.
