BERRYVILLE — Neither the weather nor the worsening coronavirus pandemic will stop First Night Winchester from proceeding as scheduled on Friday, Executive Director Christine Germeyer vows.
First Night, held at various places downtown, is designed to be a family-friendly alternative to New Year’s Eve events involving alcoholic beverages. Music and other forms of entertainment are featured. A large, illuminated apple descends from a crane at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets at midnight, ushering in the new year. Fireworks soon follow.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was forecasting rain for late Friday night into early Saturday. An overnight low temperature in the upper 40s was predicted for the period following a daytime high in the 60s.
Some celebrations in past years went on despite rain, snow and extremely cold temperatures, Germeyer recalled.
People can withstand a little rain if it’s warm outdoors, she said.
Her biggest concern is the pandemic.
New COVID-19 cases nationwide have reached an average of more than 265,000 daily — the highest level on record — amid a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
Last year’s local First Night activities were sharply curtailed because of the pandemic.
Except for fireworks, First Night celebrations in Alexandria and Annapolis, Maryland, recently were canceled. Other cities have significantly altered their events. For instance, Raleigh, North Carolina, has moved all activities outdoors, media reports show.
First Night Winchester’s board decided Tuesday night to continue with both indoor and outdoor activities, Germeyer said.
Monitoring the coronavirus situation recently, she said “it’s been a ‘we’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see,’” with decisions being made down to the wire.
To help keep the coronavirus from spreading, only 2,000 wristbands are being sold for First Night Friday, she said. Wristbands are required to enter indoor venues.
As of Wednesday afternoon, though, only about 1,500 had been purchased.
Wearing masks will be required indoors, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. By purchasing a wristband, Germeyer said “you’re agreeing to wear your mask.”
The mask requirement and the limited number of wristbands being sold should keep indoor venues from becoming too crowded, she said.
“We’re being very cautious,” she said.
Masks won’t be required at outdoor activities, such as the apple descent and a dance party immediately beforehand.
Wristbands continue to be sold at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center on Pleasant Valley Road, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) on Amherst Street and the Winchester Book Gallery along the walking mall downtown. First Night’s headquarters at 33 W. Boscawen St. downtown also will be open for wristband and commemorative button sales after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
However, organizers encourage people to buy wristbands online at firstnightwinchester.com. Buttons will be available only at the First Night office.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, was recently presented the “first button” in recognition of him overseeing local pandemic control efforts.
“Our thoughts were toward the first responders, the doctors and the nurses,” Germeyer said. “But we could not think of just one individual (other than Greene) to reflect the whole health care system.”
Full details of First Night activities are on its website. Some attractions are new, and others are returning from past years.
Germeyer said performers will be coming to First Night “from all over the country, as long as their flights don’t get canceled.”
She asks for the public to be understanding should certain performers not be able to come at the last minute as flights are being canceled nationwide due to the coronavirus.
This year, First Night visitors will be able to obtain free parking in public garages downtown. Germeyer said a sponsor is picking up the tab.
Despite having retired from a local station, radio announcer Barry Lee will emcee the dance party.
“We couldn’t see anyone else counting us down,” Germeyer said. “It had to be Barry Lee.”
Technically, First Night will continue well into the first day of 2022.
For the first time this year, a public walk around the MSV campus will be held at noon Saturday to culminate the celebration. Germeyer said it’s designed to “help people kick off their New Year’s resolutions” to improve their health.
“Folks are welcome to walk as long as they would like,” she added.
