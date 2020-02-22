WINCHESTER — Like many people, Charlie Fish has a soft spot for animals.
“My dad was a veterinarian, and animals have been a huge part of my life since day one,” said Fish. She was heartbroken by the affect the Australian wildfires were having on its wildlife.
When her friend Lisa Bell of LK Wine Tour & Sales approached her with the idea of organizing a benefit for the Australian wildfires, Fish was all in.
The fundraising event takes place Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Half Note Lounge in The George Washington Hotel. For a suggested donation of $25, attendees will enjoy 11 wines from Australian wineries Four Sisters, Domaine Naturalist , Gone Rouge, and Zonte’s Footsteps.
“Lisa’s got a really, really solid Australian portfolio and we just decided to showcase it in order to do a benefit for all of the wildlife that’s been affected by the brush fires in Australian,” said Fish.
The George Washington Hotel is providing the space and passed hors d’oeuvres. All donations — cash is preferred — will go to The World Wildlife Funds Australia Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund. Fish said that 15% of the sales of wine bottles that night will also be donated to the recovery fund.
Attendees can flow between three wine stations and can select which wines they would like to try. Eric Platt of Artisan & Vines will also pour Australian wines from his portfolio.
Fish recommends people make an evening of it, and plan to stay for dinner or stay the night at The George Washington Hotel.
