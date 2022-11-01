Raking it in

Robert Dunn of Frederick County rakes leaves under his sugar maple (left) and red maple trees in the front yard of his Cloverdale Court home of 14 years off Valley Mill Road Thursday. Dunn said he has watched motorists stop to take photos of his sugar maple tree in its brilliant fall colors.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

