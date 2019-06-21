WINCHESTER — You don’t need to be a biker to score a pair of unique items created specifically for this week’s Curves to Cores Harley Owners Group (HOG) Rally.
A special road map detailing 20 scenic day trips from Winchester is being offered for sale, as are commemorative etched bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the waterproof, tear-resistant maps were produced by Butler Maps of Colorado and are geared toward motorcycle riders.
“But they are perfect for anyone in the Winchester area who is looking for excursions,” Kerns said.
The 20 routes laid out on the map cover Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, and include stops of interest along the way. The total length and duration of each trip is provided.
Each route is themed. For example, “The Battlefield’s Whispers of Loss” is an excursion to the Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg, Pa., “Expeditions and Hidden Discoveries” highlights the wildlife and scenic views at Deep Creek Lake in Maryland, and “Memories You Make Together” follows the Skyline Drive.
Route lengths range from 57 miles to 405 miles, and each trip starts and ends in Winchester.
Curves to Cores HOG Rally Coordinator Jo Ann Emmons said the routes were created by members of the regional Harley Owners Group.
“Rode every one of them,” she said. “Checked the road conditions, whether they were curvy, whether they were gravel, whether there were sharp turns, whether there was gas nearby, whether there were views, all sorts of things.”
The maps were funded by the Harley Owners Group, Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the economic development authorities of Winchester and Frederick County, and Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson. While they last, copies can be purchased for $11.95 each, plus tax, at the Grove’s dealership at 140 Independence Drive in Frederick County, and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester.
“They are something that will last you a lifetime,” Emmons said.
While thousands of maps are available, the number of collectible Jack Daniels bottles is much more limited. More than 600 were produced by the distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn., but as of Thursday morning, just 100 or so remained unclaimed.
Emmons said rally participants had the option to reserve a bottle when pre-registering for Curves and Cores. Any bottle without a name on it is now being sold by the HOG organization on a first come, first served basis.
Buying one is somewhat complicated. Whiskey can only be distributed by authorized Virginia ABC stores, but the stores are not selling the collectible bottles directly. Anyone who wants one has to go to the second-floor banquet room of the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. in Winchester, and purchase a claim form. Forms can then be exchanged for the bottles at the ABC stores in Delco Plaza and at 3 W. Jubal Early Drive.
The bottles cost $49.99 each, plus tax. Each includes a special medallion and is etched on one side of the glass with the Curves to Cores logo.
“We do not make a profit off it,” Emmons said. “This HOG Rally does not make a dime.”
Three barrels of whiskey were distilled for the HOG Rally bottles, and one of those now-empty barrels will be given away to someone who buys a commemorative bottle. Each bottle purchase includes an entry for a special drawing, and the person whose name is selected at the rally’s conclusion on Saturday night will win the barrel.
“A Jack Daniels barrel is not a cheap thing to come by,” Kerns said. “They’re worth a lot of money.”
On its corporate website, Jack Daniels Distillery sells its used 53-gallon whiskey barrels for $183 each, whiskey not included.
The Curves to Cores HOG Rally, which has drawn approximately 3,000 motorcyclists to Winchester, began on Wednesday and continues today with a block party in downtown Winchester that is open to the public, plus an outdoor wedding that is expected to be attended by more than 1,000 rally participants.
On Saturday morning, an estimated 2,500 motorcycles will be featured in a public parade that starts at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson and concludes in Old Town.
For more information about the Curves to Cores HOG Rally, visit facebook.com/curvestocoreshogrally or visitwinchesterva.com.
