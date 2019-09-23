WINCHESTER — Twelve Republican candidates in the Nov. 5 election will appear at Rally in the Valley 2019 on Saturday.
The event, hosted by the Frederick County Republican Committee to energize Republican voters, will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Hall Event Center, 809 Greenwood Road. A press release from the committee says the event is “open to all who support Republican candidates.”
The rally will include appearances by 27th District state Sen. Jill Vogel, 10th District House of Delegates candidate Randy Minchew, 29th District Del. Chris Collins, 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy; Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells; Back Creek District candidate Shawn Graber; Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer; Treasurer Bill Orndorff; Commissioner of the Revenue candidate Seth Thatcher and Sheriff candidate Allen Sibert.
According to FCRC chairman Tim Stowe, the committee has seen “an unprecedented level of interest” in this year’s rally. He said many really want to meet with their elected officials and candidates face-to-face.
“I think it’s been really good to see the amount of interaction we’ve had so far,” Stowe said. “And this is one more opportunity that the FCRC is setting up to enable the citizens to come out in a very informal setting and talk to their elected officials and let them know what they are doing right and let them know what they are doing wrong.”
Tickets are $25, which include a barbecue dinner and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will provide beer and wine.
Tickets are available at www.frederickvagop.org
