WINCHESTER — More and more folks are going to farm markets and asking what the heck those “wild, onion-looking things” are that people refer to as ramps.
A relative of onions, leeks, scallions and shallots, ramps grow in the wild and thrive in shady areas with wet soil. They can be harvested by passersby on walks, when done responsibly, of course, and then put to good use in any dish that utilizes garlic or onion flavors.
“It’s definitely strong, but if you like garlic you’ll love ramps,” said Suzann Davis, an area resident who works at Spring Valley Farm Market in Frederick County.
Davis said she likes to use ramps in dishes such as home fries, omelets and rice.
Ramp season runs from early April until about the middle of May. Warmer weather will start to turn the ramp leaves yellow, and that’s when you can tell the season is over.
Bryan Bursey, market manager at Spring Valley, harvests ramps in the wild to sell at the market at 2454 Northwestern Pike. He said harvesting is usually done in the early morning hours, and only about 30% of a patch is harvested.
“We just find them. We have certain places we find them out in the wild. You really can’t cultivate them. In places where they already grow, everything’s right for them,” said Davis, who came across the wild crop about 15 years ago. “We harvest responsibly. You don’t want to just go into an area and dig them all up.”
Ramps mainly grow in northern Appalachia and throughout the region up toward Canada. They can look a little like scallions, but they typically have broader leaves with a purple stem. The crop is celebrated in West Virginia, with many areas holding ramp festivals.
Though ramps can be consumed raw, many opt to cook them after cutting off the roots, peeling the initial layers of the bulb and slicing into thin pieces, like one would typically do with onions or garlic. All parts of the ramp, including the stems, the leaves and the bulbs, are edible, and some folks even roast or grill the crop as a side dish to their meals.
Bursey said Violino Ristorante Italiano at 181 N. Loudoun St. in Winchester currently has a delicious risotto dish that features ramps.
Cheryl Ash, a chef at Sweet NOLA’s Southern Food Lounge at 688 N. Loudoun St., said she’d “been known to spin a few creative dishes here and there with ramps.”
The restaurant is currently closed and under repair after a ceiling collapsed late last year, but Ash said she had plenty of dishes featuring ramps when the establishment, known for its New Orleans-inspired Southern cuisine, was open, including Leidenheimer French Bread Toast Points topped with melted shard cheddar cheese and pickled ramps.
“Everyone’s go-to is normally grilled or charred ramps,” Ash said, referring to those who cook them in a restaurant setting. “Pickling them preserves them a bit longer, and it becomes the condiment that isn’t just a co-star. It becomes the lead role.”
Like any produce, ramps should be cleaned thoroughly, especially if you’re picking them in the wild. Ramps are known to have plenty of hiding spots for dirt and mud.
Those with experience using ramps say a good storage practice is to put them in a damp paper towel without hurting the plant’s leaves, place them in an unsealed plastic bag and store in a refrigerator.
Bursey said more local residents have become familiar with ramps and come into the market looking for them during the short season.
“It’s about 50/50. There’s a lot of people who know exactly what they are and look forward to them every year and they know how to cook with them. But there are a lot of people who hear things about them and come in and ask questions on what to do with them. More and more people are coming in for them,” he said. “Ramps are becoming a rarity and people are starting to love to cook with them and experiment with them.”
