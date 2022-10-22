WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team had designs on winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship this year, but on Saturday Randolph-Macon College continued to show why most coaches thought the Yellow Jackets would be the league's best team in the preseason.
SU fell behind 20-0 at the half and gave up a season-high 539 yards in a 35-21 loss to R-MC, which is ranked 16th in NCAA Division and is now the ODAC's only undefeated team at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the ODAC.
The Hornets (5-2, 2-2) aren't mathematically eliminated from the ODAC chase, but there hasn't been a two-loss ODAC champion since 2014, when four teams finished with 5-2 league marks. And the odds of the Jackets dropping two games are astronomical. R-MC has dropped only two regular-season games total since the beginning of the 2019 season, compiling a 30-2 record in that time.
"We have a really good group of kids, and this one stings," said SU head coach Scott Yoder, whose team came into Saturday with an 8-0 record at Shentel Stadium since the start of the fall 2021 season. "We knew what the opportunity was here, and I know they're hurting."
The Hornets played the Jackets better than anyone has all year — R-MC had beaten each of its previous six opponents by 27 points or more. But SU's offense didn't start to click until the second half on Saturday, and R-MC's well-rounded offense was as good as advertised throughout.
When the Jackets beat SU last year, they rushed for 384 yards and passed for 89. They came into Saturday averaging 268.5 yards per game rushing and 218.3 passing, and against SU the Jackets wracked up 242 yards on the ground and 297 through the air.
R-MC quarterback Drew Campanale completed 11 of 15 passes for 202 yards and three TDs in the first half and finished 19 of 26 for 297 yards and four TDs. The speedy David Wallis (seven catches for 162 yards) hauled in three of those scoring passes and Joey Hunt (five catches for 58 yards) brought in the other.
Kwesi Clarke (23 carries for 132 yards) and Nick Hale (18 carries for 93 yards) paced an effective ground game.
"They're just a really balanced offense where if you commit too much to the run, you expose some area on the back end," Yoder said. "I think we had a good plan, but we didn't execute at the level that we needed to all the time. We couldn't get off the field on third down. They made some big third-down plays, especially in the passing game."
The Jackets converted 7 of 10 third downs, including two on its first touchdown drive. All five of R-MC's TDs came on third down plays.
R-MC's first third-down conversion on its opening scoring possession turned out to be the first of three pass interference calls against SU, none of which the Hornets were happy about.
On third-and-9, SU was flagged for interference well after the play was over on a short pass to Wallis. Six plays later on third-and-20, Campanale led Wallis perfectly toward the back of the end zone, and he leapt and used his body to ward off an SU defender for a 32-yard score to make it 7-0 with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
With the score 20-7 in the third quarter, R-MC converted another third down when James Williams and Wallis seemed to just get their feet tangled up with each other on an incomplete pass on third-and-11 from the R-MC 29, drawing loud boos from Hornet fans.
The Jackets didn't waste the penalty, as they ran off eight more plays on a drive that ended with Campanale faking a handoff and running the ball in from three yards out on third-and-goal. R-MC led 28-7 with 12:29 left in the fourth quarter after the 11-play, 70-yard drive.
"[The pass interference penalties] were frustrating," said grad student linebacker David Agyei (five tackles, 1.5 for a loss, one interceptin). "Of course, those are self-inflicted wounds. Sometimes we didn't really agree with the ref, but you can't really change that."
Wallis was the target on all three-pass interference penalties. As evidenced by the first touchdown catch, it made sense for Campanale to target him as much as possible.
Campanale also helped R-MC convert another third down when he beat his defender in man coverage while running a long distance toward the left sideline. After catching the ball about 25 yards downfield, he turned upfield and outran the defense for 55-yard touchdown with 6:42 left in the second quarter to make it 14-0.
Wallis would score R-MC's final touchdown with 5:24 left on a 11-yard pass from Campanale to make it 35-14.
"He was a big difference," Agyei said."He made big plays early."
On offense, the Hornets ran the ball fairly against R-MC's No. 1 nationally ranked run defense, which had yet to give up more than 62 yards on the ground or allow a team three yards per carry. (SU had 23 carries for 92 yards for a 4.0 average.)
But SU's offense couldn't match R-MC's in the first half, when they were outgained 330-131. The Hornets had 289 yards after halftime, but never got closer than 13 points. Quarterback Steven Hugney (23 of 36 for 328 yards and two touchdowns) capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half with a four-yard TD run on an option keeper to make it 20-7.
"We can't offensively get down 20-0," said Yoder, who liked the Hornets' offensive balance as well as the throws made by Hugney and catches made by his receivers downfield after halftime. "You saw how we could move the football, but we just got to that too late. We've got to make those plays earlier, keep the game tighter longer, and put them in more pressure situations."
The Hornets nearly changed the complexion of the game when Hugney fired toward Andre Jackson in the end zone from the R-MC 17 with eight seconds left in the first quarter. But the ball tipped off him as he was hit and deflected to Jaden Fereira for an interception to keep R-MC in front 7-0.
"The defender was on his back, and [Jackson] said he got hit early," Hugney said. "The ball didn't come out in a tight spiral, so it was a hard catch for him to make a catch in traffic."
Hugney — who connected with Jackson (six catches for 98 yards) for an 11-yard score and Ethan Bigbee (six catches, 85 yards) for a 20-yard TD in the second half — said the Hornets had the potential to excel on offense all game.
"We just really weren't clicking like we should have in the first half," Hugney said. "It was hard to get our run game going as a team when they flow to the ball as well as they do, but we knew what they were doing. It was we game-planned for. We didn't really change anything game-plan wise in the second half,. We just started executing."
The Hornets were also led by Bryar Wheeler (five catches, 80 yards), Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (11 carries, 52 yards), safety Quante Redd (15 tackles), Wilder (11 tackles) and Ben Burgan (11 tackles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.