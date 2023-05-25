WINCHESTER — A Winchester man will spend the next 31 years in prison for raping a woman with autism and diminished intellect.
Thirty-six-year-old Andre Robert Israel was sentenced Thursday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court, three months after a jury found him guilty of rape, object sexual penetration, two felony counts of sodomy and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
"I'm not the monster I've been painted to be," Israel said Thursday before Judge Alexander Iden sentenced him. "I try to be a good man."
According to Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Marie Acosta, Israel was an overnight guest in the 24-year-old victim's home on Nov. 17, 2020, when he entered the woman's bedroom and said he wanted to snuggle. The woman twice told him no, and at one point pushed his hand away, but Israel proceeded to grope, sodomize and penetrate her.
"He took advantage of friendship and he abused trust," Acosta said. "He took what he wanted regardless of her distress, regardless of her lack of understanding."
The victim's mother testified Thursday that due to the rape, her daughter is being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder, suffers from night terrors, breaks down every time she tries to discuss the assault and has moved to another state because "[s]he sees this area as another trauma to her."
The victim chose not to attend Israel's sentencing hearing but asked her mother to deliver a message regarding her attacker: "God will be his final judgment."
Defense attorney Thomas Fox attributed Israel's actions to a difficult childhood — his father was an alcoholic and drug addict, and his mother was too overburdened to care for him as much as she should. That upbringing led Israel to abuse alcohol and drugs and, on Nov. 17, 2020, make a very bad decision.
"He was intoxicated. He wasn't reading signals properly," Fox said. "This is not some brutal attack. ... He considered this to be a consensual encounter."
Acosta countered that Israel has never accepted the level of damage he caused his victim — he first denied the rape, then said he couldn't remember what happened, then admitted to the incident but claimed it was consensual — so she asked Iden to hand down the stiffest sentence possible so he would finally understand the gravity of his actions.
Fox said a harsh sentence would amount to "government retribution" for the rape, and he encouraged Iden to fashion a prison term, "something around 10 years," that would be more rehabilitative than punitive.
"There are resources the commonwealth can use to help restore Mr. Israel," Fox said. "Certainly he would have learned a lesson from this moving forward."
Before being sentenced, Israel stood and apologized for any harm he caused the woman, who he considered a friend.
"It was not my intention to cause her any harm," Israel said. "I was not trying to rape her. ... I've never harmed a female in any kind of manner."
However, Acosta noted this was not Israel's first sexual offense. When he was 19, he was convicted of having sex with a 16-year-old girl. Fox noted that the victim was Israel's girlfriend at the time and the sex was consensual.
Iden sentenced Israel to 25 years on each of the four felonies — rape, object sexual penetration and two counts of sodomy — but suspended all but 7 years and 6 months for each offense. Additionally, the judge sentenced Israel to 12 months each on the two misdemeanor sexual battery charges, then suspended 6 months from each count.
Iden ordered that Israel serve the unsuspended portion of each sentence consecutively, resulting in a total prison stay of 31 years.
Upon release, Israel will be on supervised probation for five years, then unsupervised probation for the rest of his life. He must also register with the Virginia State Police as a sex offender and never contact the victim.
