WINCHESTER — Logan Alexander Harper was acquitted of rape on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, but the 19-year-old says he’s been convicted in the court of public opinion and wonders how he can restore his reputation.
“The case has put my life on the line for the last five months because I had to be incarcerated for something I didn’t do,” the Frederick County resident said in an interview after the verdict. “And all the negative energy that comes with people thinking you’re a rapist when you’re not. Going through that when you shouldn’t have to, it’s one of the most stressful situations.”
Harper was accused by a now 17-year-old girl of raping her during a date on Nov. 18, 2018. She said he choked and raped her and forced her to perform oral sex on him while they were in his car.
In closing arguments in the three-day trial on Thursday, Louis Campola, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, noted that Harper’s DNA was found on the victim’s shorts and he lied to police when he denied having sex with the girl. Campola attributed any inconsistencies or memory lapses in the accuser’s testimony to the trauma of sexual assault.
“The victim is not on trial. The defendant is,” Campola said. “The defense blamed the victim.”
Working from two whiteboards displayed for the jury to illustrate his points, defense attorney Jason Ransom said the girl lied to prevent her mother and boyfriend from knowing she had consensual sex with Harper.
“She had great memory when the commonwealth asked her questions, but when I asked she says, ‘I don’t know and I don’t remember,’” Ransom told the six-man, six-woman jury. “I implore you. I pray to you. This boy’s life is on the line. Vote not guilty.”
Jurors deliberated just 75 minutes before reaching a verdict, which Harper called “the longest 75 minutes of my life.” After his Sept. 6 arrest on charges of rape, sodomy, abduction and petty larceny, Harper was held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center until his acquittal. Harper, who has no prior criminal record, said he had to quit his his job as a car salesman after being jailed.
Stephanie Harper, Harper’s mother, said in an interview that in addition to the stress of having her son incarcerated and reading nasty comments about him on social media, there has been a large financial cost. She said the family spent about $6,000 on jail commissary costs and $1,800 to pay Harper’s car insurance.
Harper and her son are both critical of the the investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the decision by the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office to prosecute the case. Harper, who had just turned 18, said he lied about having sex with the girl because she was underage and he was scared he’d be charged with having sex with a minor. He said Investigator Veronica L. Beauvais questioned him as he was pulling out of his driveway on the way to work with other deputies parked nearby and the circumstances of the interview were intimidating.
“We conduct interviews where and when the opportunity presents itself,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Keith Covert said in an email on Friday, adding that the commonwealth’s attorney’s office decides whether to prosecute cases. “Suspects in criminal cases are notified at our discretion, advanced notice is not always beneficial in our approach of suspects in major criminal investigations.”
The Harpers say they’d like a public apology from the accuser and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, but doubt they’ll get it.
“Our justice system is like everybody is guilty until proven innocent and I just think that’s ‘bass ackwards,’” Stephanie Harper said. “The prosecutor and the DA’s office is just worried about wins and losses and being re-elected. They don’t care whose life they destroy at all.”
Campola didn’t return calls on Thursday and Friday. However, Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney, said the case was brought because of the girl’s accusations, the DNA evidence and Harper lying to police about having sex with the girl. He said the fact that the judge rejected requests by the defense to dismiss the case illustrated there was probable cause for the charges. “We respect the jury’s verdict, but we have no apologies whatsoever,” Spicer said.
Harper said that some people will conclude that while he was acquitted, he’s guilty because of the beyond a reasonable doubt burden of proof for a conviction.
“I basically lost everything,” he said. “My job, my reputation, how people view me, what people think of me.”
Winchester is and always has been crooked especially when it comes down to legal system police these clowns will do anything and go to any length for a conviction.cant never be an instance where someone might just actually be innocent.no wonder nobody was available to return calls because they know they are full of $$@!.Id only not be suing the girl and her family but the city as well for false imprisonment slander defamatory allegations and accusations and several other grounds including undue mental anguish.not only Winchester but Virginia will do absolutely anything to get a conviction
There’s always civil court
Maybe you should be the judge in the case. Smh
if I had been your public relations advisor I would not have suggested you give an extended interview to the newspaper to draw more attention to the case.
Logan,
Stay strong, Press On. To judge a man by his weakest link or deed is like judging the power of the ocean by one wave. I too have been in a similar situation and have to carry a title given by the courts that does not hold true to the person I am. But my Family and true friends that know me are still beside me. Gods Peace young man
