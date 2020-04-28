WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on Oct. 27.
Julio Cesar Vazquez was arrested last week and charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and incest. The girl made the accusations shortly after the purported rape, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy A.J. Singhas of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl told authorities the alleged incident happened when Vazquez came into her room at night. Singhas wrote that a rape kit was done on the girl, and Vazquez’s DNA “cannot be eliminated.”
Vazquez, 31, is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 3 p.m. today. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday.
