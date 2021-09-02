WINCHESTER — A man accused of raping a childlike, autistic woman was denied bond in Frederick Circuit Court Thursday.
The rape is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 17 in the woman's home where Andre Robert Israel was staying overnight as a guest. According to police, he entered her bedroom and performed unconsensual sex acts on her. Israel, 34, faces two counts of each of rape and sodomy, a single count of sexual penetration by force and five counts of sexual battery.
Marie E. Acosta, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Brian M. Madden that a rape kit indicated Israel's DNA was found on the girl. She said the woman has the intellectual capacities of a 12-year-old.
In seeking bond, Israel's fiancee Elizabeth K. Kennedy testified he could stay with her in Eure, North Carolina which is about 235 miles from Winchester. She said he has ties to the region with 5-year-old twin daughters in Maryland who live with their mother. Kennedy said Israel would work for a tree service if released.
Defense attorney David L. Hensley noted that while the charges are serious, Israel is innocent until proven guilty.
"I do not believe he is a risk of flight or danger to himself or others," Hensley told Madden.
Acosta countered that Israel had recently lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania and was arrested in Oklahoma when a warrant was issued on the rape charges. She said his recent movement showed he was a flight risk and the accusations against him show he is dangerous. In denying Israel bond, Madden said Israel having frequently moved worked against him. Israel is due back in court 9 a.m. Sept. 14.
