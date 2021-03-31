WINCHESTER — Opening arguments were heard Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court on the first day of a trial for a man accused of raping an underage girl.
Julio Cesar Vazquez, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting the now 14-year-old girl in a bedroom of his county home on Oct. 27, 2019. He was arrested on May 8 and charged with rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, intercourse with a 13-year-old and sexual penetration.
The girl told police she pretended to be asleep when Vazquez entered her room, according to Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth's attorney. The girl said the attack took about 20 minutes and began around 3 a.m.
Enloe said the girl's brother will testify that he saw his sister crying a few hours after the alleged rape and that she gave him a note detailing the allegations, but told him not to open it. "She knew she had to tell someone that day, but she didn't know how to speak," Enloe said.
When the girl got home several hours after the alleged assault, she retrieved the note from her brother and gave it to her mother, who took her to Winchester Medical Center. A rape kit showed non-sperm DNA from Vazquez was found on the girls breasts and genitalia, according to Enloe and court documents.
Defense attorney John F. O'Neill Castro told jurors that there would be testimony on behalf of Vazquez that would explain the DNA found wasn't from a rape. He said the girl was lying due to a custody dispute between Vazquez and the girl's mother and unpaid child support owed by the mother. He said the girl also lied because of behavioral problems that led Vazquez to forbid her from taking a school trip to Europe that he was helping pay for.
"You'll hear from Julio," O'Neill Castro said. "He'll tell you this does not make sense."
The trial is the second held in the county since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic on March 13 of last year. Jurors wore masks in court and socially distanced, and spectators watched the trial from a nearby courtroom on video.
The trial, scheduled to end Friday, resumes at 8:30 a.m. today.
