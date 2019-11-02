Name: Del. Dave LaRock
Running for: House of Delegates 33rd District seat
Age: 63
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: General contractor
Education: High School diploma, some vocational-technical college courses
How long have you lived in the area you’re running to represent? My family and I moved to Loudoun County 32 years ago
What makes you the best candidate? I am a Constitutional Conservative Republican, fighting for the life, liberty and property rights of all Virginians. I advocate for limited government that focuses on efficient delivery of core services like roads and schools, while implementing policies that allow individuals, students, and businesses opportunities to grow and succeed.
Salary/length of term: $17,640 annually/two years
Note: LaRock has represented the 33rd District in the House of Delegates since 2014.
