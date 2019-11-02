Name: Mavis Taintor
Running for: House of Delegates, District 33
Age: 74
Political affiliation: Democratic Party
Occupation: Retired, runs a farm in Western Loudoun; former businesswoman and teacher
Education: PhD in Political Science from the State University of New York at Buffalo, a BA from Cornell University, and an MBA from New York University
How long have you lived in the area you’re running to represent? 10 years
What makes you the best candidate? I will be a bipartisan voice of reason who will set partisan politics aside and fight for all Virginians. When I’m delegate, I won’t just be representing one “side”: I’ll be working for all of us in the 33rd District.
I will defend and increase the Medicaid expansion so that all Virginians can have access to affordable healthcare; use the existing money that’s been provided for broadband expansion to bring broadband to the 33rd District; and provide a real living wage to our teachers, so that we can continue to attract the quality professionals our kids need to help them succeed in a rapidly changing world. Meanwhile, I’ll stop giving corporate welfare to already wealthy corporations, and keep them from taking advantage of our tax laws to avoid paying their fair share to the people of our Commonwealth, who, after all, make all their success possible.
Most of all, however, I will provide the 33rd District with the professional, effective, and respectful representative they deserve. I take public service extremely seriously and would be honored to serve as your delegate.
Salary/length of term: $17,640 annually; two years
