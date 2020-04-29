WINCHESTER — Each year Winchester Public Schools officials like to surprise a teacher with the news that he or she has been named the division’s Teacher of the Year.
The surprise usually takes place in the teacher’s classroom.
But that wasn’t an option this year, since schools in Virginia are closed for the rest of the academic year over coronavirus concerns. So administrators had to get creative to pull off the surprise for Lisa Robertson, a reading specialist at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School and the division’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
VACDES Principal Nan Bryant asked Robertson to be at the school on Tuesday morning to help distribute free meals to children, which the division is doing in the wake of schools being closed. But when Robertson arrived at the cafeteria to help, she was surprised by several administrators with balloons, flowers and congratulations. Everyone was wearing the recommended face masks and following social distancing guidelines.
Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum approached Robertson and stretched out his arms as far as he could to hand her the balloons and flowers.
“I would have dressed nicer,” Robertson said, laughing. “I came to help pass out food, so...”
Robertson, 47, has been a teacher for 22 years, 16 at VACDES. She initially worked as a third-grade teacher at the school before becoming a reading specialist 10 years ago.
Born and raised in Winchester, Robertson attended VACDES as a child. She graduated from Shepherd University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and later received a master’s degree in education from Shenandoah University.
Bryant said Robertson’s students always show significant progress in their reading skills when Robertson works with them.
“Lisa is not only an excellent teacher, but also she is a leader within the school and within the division,” Bryant added.
Robertson has acted as a lead mentor in the school, Bryant said, and she has helped with English literacy as the school transitioned to becoming a dual language school in both English and Spanish.
When she was a student at VACDES, Robertson vividly remembers her second-grade teacher, who was one of the main reasons she got into teaching. She said she knew at a very young age that she wanted to get involved in education.
“I had the best second-grade teacher ever,” Roberston said. “I remember her reading aloud to us. I remember the smell of her perfume. I remember her jewelry. I remember the sound of her voice.”
As for being named Teacher of the Year, Robertson said she was honored and “very surprised.”
Robertson said she has stayed with the school division for 16 years because she believes WPS always puts its students first.
During the pandemic, Robertson said she has been doing weekly videos for her kindergarten and first-grade students, including a “read aloud,” and she has been reaching out to families.
“It’s unusual, but we’re doing the best we can during these times,” she said.
Robertson will now be considered for regional Teacher of the Year, a precursor to state Teacher of the Year. Winners at the state level are considered for national Teacher of the Year.
Van Heukelum believes Robertson will do a great job representing the division.
“She is a perfect example of a great public school educator who cares for all kids, holds high standards for all students, a great colleague and is always learning herself,” he said.
