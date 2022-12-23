Ready for Christmas

Selena Burks of Winchester, a housekeeper at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester for six years, uses a dry mop to clean the hardwood floors near a tall Christmas tree in the hotel's ballroom. Hotel staff spent two days decorating the tree.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

