WINCHESTER — Queen-designate Isabella “Bella” Astin arrived in Winchester Wednesday evening and was officially welcomed by a gathering held at the home of Tami and Gerald Brown. The Browns will serve as Bella’s host family throughout the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Also accompanying her throughout the weekend will be her parents, actor Sean Astin and producer Christine Astin, and Bella’s sisters, Ali (who presided as the festival’s queen in 2014) and Elizabeth (who presided as the festival’s queen in 2018).
Bella will be crowned Queen Shenandoah XCVI during a coronation ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Handley High School.
“This is my third time here and my family's fourth time here,” says Bella, a 17-year-old high school senior from California. “I feel like I've grown up here. The first time I came here I was 8 years old, so this is like coming home for me.”
She says she has received two important pieces of sisterly advice as she takes her turn to reign:
“Number one: Make sure to soak up every amazing face you see, because everyone here is so kind and warm. In L.A. it's a little different environment than here. But here there's just kindness everywhere. And number two: Wear good tennis shoes! I have my white flowered Keds, and they're going to be with me the whole time!”
Tennis shoes aside, Bella has also found the perfect coronation gown following a thorough search with the help of her sisters.
Bella has chosen a vintage gown that was custom-made by Jessica McClintock. The sisters were able to meet the dress’s original owner who told them how McClintock meticulously handstitched much of the gown.
“This was a wedding dress that was personally made for this woman,” says Ali, “but Bella has found a way to give new life to it.”
So what does Bella do when she’s not “Blooming” in Winchester?
“Animals and environment — that's where I thrive,” she says. “I do lots of volunteering with my animal shelter back home with Girl Scouts. I also do an internship with the Felidae Conservation Fund which works with wild cats in my area. It's been so much fun to get to do research and learn how I can actually make an impact with the stuff that's really important to me, the things that I care so much about.”
Although Bella says she is looking forward to everything the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has to offer, she is particularly excited to eat some really good apple pie.
But above all, she wants to convey her gratitude to the people of Winchester.
“I’m just very honored and so grateful that I get to come back here and be around truly the kindest people!”
The festival continues through Sunday. For information about events, visit thebloom.com.
