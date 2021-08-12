Sunflowers for Wellness

Valley Health Registered Nurse Tammy Monkman stands in a large field of sunflowers growing behind the Wellness & Fitness Center on the Winchester Medical Center campus on Wednesday. The public is invited to pick the flowers Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. or Sunday 4-7 p.m. Donations are encouraged, with the proceeds going to the Winchester chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness and the Winchester Foundation for Behavioral Health.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

