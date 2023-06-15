Fill up that gas tank! The seventh annual Fort Valley Yard Crawl in Shenandoah returns Saturday when yard sale enthusiasts will be able to find a little bit of everything.
Martha Stout, yard crawl organizer and a member of the Oak Level Methodist Church, said that after trying to attend the popular Route 11 Yard Crawl, which spans well over 40 miles, it became difficult to continuously haul items to and from the Fort Valley — described as a valley-within-a-valley — to their location of choice.
“Wherever it was, it was a lot of work,” Stout said. “So, we came up with this idea. There was a group of us here at the church who thought ‘why don’t we just try to organize something here for the Fort Valley.’”
Stout said the church reached out to the Fort Valley community, including churches and locals, and the Fort Valley Yard Crawl was conceived. Over the years the group has done advertising in the local papers as well as hung up posters throughout the community. Stout said she thinks that’s aided in their success.
“We also decided to host it in June, rather than August so it, hopefully, won’t be as hot,” she said. “We also don’t want to compete with the Route 11 Yard Crawl.”
The Crawl, which brings a steady flow of traffic from 8 a.m. to roughly 3 p.m. through the Fort Valley, gives yard sale fans an opportunity to seek out new treasures while taking in the beautiful “Valley within a Valley.”
Household items, clothing, children’s toys, unique and hard-to-find treasures, and items purchased during the pandemic but are no longer needed, will line front yards. Maps will be provided to help shoppers locate each sale location as they work their way up or down Fort Valley Road.
Stout said they have quite a few participants with more joining daily. It all comes down to having items available for sale that people want. Sometimes, Stout said, people decide the day of and pop up a yard sale spot.
Oak Level Methodist Church, 1809 Camp Roosevelt Road, will be serving doughnuts, country ham sandwiches and coffee in the morning and hot dogs, sloppy joes and other treats in the afternoon.
Stout said she hopes, if for nothing else, people will pack a picnic and see the beauty of Fort Valley and what it has to offer. Other local businesses including the country store and museum will be open to the public.
Fort Valley is about an hour south of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.