WINCHESTER — One local business hopes that when you hear the terms jigs and reels your mind skips over fishing lingo and hops straight to Irish dance.
Armstrong Irish Dance Academy (AIDA), founded in 2016, has expanded and owner Sarah Armstrong Rhodes is ready to welcome you to a new studio space at 33 E. Gerrard St. Dancers have already begun practicing at the new location. And on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., Rhodes welcomes the community to come to the academy's grand reopening.
Before that happens, though, AIDA’s dancers will attend to a few more St. Patrick’s Day duties (St. Patrick's Day is today). Last week, 20 dancers leapt into the Celtic Festival in downtown Winchester. This Saturday, they will be at Handley Regional Library for a dance showcase from 2 to 3 p.m. in Robinson Auditorium. The show is free to the public.
Rhodes laughs when she describes the library's stage “as a really nice wooden stage that is big enough for our dancers, but smaller than it seemed when I danced on it as a kid. It just seemed so big to me back then!”
Children can interact with the dancers prior to the showcase at an Irish Dance Party on the library's second floor at 10:30 a.m. The dance party will feature an interactive dancing demonstration, in addition to puppets and songs.
Once St. Patrick’s weekend has passed, Rhodes encourages anyone interested in learning a few Irish dance steps to come to Sunday's grand reopening. The academy’s dancers will demonstrate their skills at 1 p.m. and, hopefully, awaken the dance bug among spectators. Because, following the demo, 15-minute mini-classes will be offered to people of all ages for free. Ages 3-6 will get a turn at 1:15 p.m. and ages 7-10 will take to the floor at 1:45-2 p.m. Then those 14 and up get a chance to get jiggy with it from 2:15-2:30 p.m.
The new 4,100-square-foot studio is triple the size of the former location. It features a 40-foot by 26-foot custom dance floor that is twice the size of the old one. The suspended wood floor features a smooth, vinyl cover that amplifies the percussive sounds of hard shoe footwork, while also providing the smoothness needed for soft shoe glide.
Rhodes says she feels like the new digs can be AIDA’s forever home.
“This space is so ideal for what we’re doing as a dance studio,” she says. “The lighting is great. There are ample windows, room for parents to wait, storage space and the high ceilings are really nice.”
The space and the acoustics have lured a former dance student-turned-Irish dance music player, Nicholas Robb, to practice in the space, according to Rhodes. Robb is part of the Winchester-based Irish band, One Street Over (onestreetoverofficial.com). The four-member group will perform traditional Irish music at AIDA’s reopening and accompany dancers. The band features flute, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, cello, banjo and an Irish drum called a bodrahn. Local musicians Doug Enders, Katie Enders, Nicholas Robb and Tony Rodriguez comprise the group.
AIDA will team up with Hopscotch Coffee & Records, a locally-owned shop just down the street from the studio on Millwood Avenue, to provide refreshments.
Community outreach is a way of life for Rhodes. Just before sitting down for an interview on a Tuesday afternoon, she was winding down from taking 10 students to a senior center in Berryville to perform. “I like that I can’t go anywhere in Winchester without running into someone I know. And, being a parent to two young children has shifted how I teach as well. I was raised in a large, musical, performance arts family. We were always performing in nursing homes and other places. It stuck with me. So, I look for opportunities,” she says.
Rhodes was first introduced to Irish dancing at the age of 12 when she attended a Celtic festival and saw a performance. Soon after, she and her sisters began taking Irish dance classes at Inwood Performing Arts Company in West Virginia. After a few years, she started helping out at that studio by teaching. “I found it brought me a lot of joy and laid the foundation for me. I learned how much I like teaching,” Rhodes says.
When she was 15, Rhodes entered the competitive world of Irish dance and trained at an academy in Washington, D.C. Having competed herself, she is poised, as a teacher, to prepare her students who choose that track.
Rhodes seeks to provide topnotch instruction to prepare dancers for competition, or feisanna. She has been certified by An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) Irish Dance Commission since 2015. As a certified teacher, she is no longer allowed to compete. She is fine with that.
She believes in helping her students develop tenacity, confidence and other life skills found through dedicating time to the dance form. Currently, AIDA has about 14 classes on the schedule. Many students participate recreationally and don’t compete. Dancers range in age from 3 to 77 years old. The Friday night adult class has been consistent enough that a new adult class will be added on Tuesday nights.
“The style is very athletic and different from anything else. People seek it out,” Rhodes says. Students from Winchester, Frederick County, Front Royal, West Virginia and even Harrisonburg come to learn Irish dancing at AIDA since it is the only dedicated Irish dance academy in the Winchester area.
The new space allows opportunities that the former space did not. “We’ll have an end of year recital,” Rhodes says. “We’ve never had space for that before and it’s not something a competition focused studio would do.”
“I would love to add contra dancing. I guess you would describe that as an Irish version of line dancing. The big floor can accommodate it. And, we can have live music and accompaniment,” she says.
Ultimately, Rhodes says that “as a parent and a human being, having cookie cutter dancers” is not her goal. She wants to keep it fun, help dancers develop as individuals and bring Irish dancing to anyone who is interested.
“It’s dancing! Competition is fine if that’s what someone wants. But, it’s very rewarding to me to hear how dance provides positive moments in students’ lives. It can be just one positive little memory related to dance that sticks with a person. That’s what I want for my students- that positive memory.”
For more information, check-out armstrongida.com or call 540-931-4320 or check out the academy's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.