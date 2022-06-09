Latest AP News
- Jan. 6 committee chairman Thompson warns democracy 'remains in danger' from 'conspiracy' that fueled deadly Capitol riot
- Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House seat
- House panel gavels open prime-time hearing on Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election loss
- Delaware House approves ban on many semiautomatic weapons
- Washington justices: Race a factor in analyzing police stops
- Ezell endorsed, Palazzo seeks debate in Mississippi race
- Lawsuit: LA shelter for kids was a den for sexual abuse
- Arizona sheriff who operated boat drunk off probation early
- Judge won't delay order for congressional remap in Louisiana
- GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Local News
- Boyce council adopts capital improvements plan, fiscal 2023 budget
- 'We did it': James Wood's Class of 2022 earns diplomas
- Former police officer arrested on child molestation charges
- Winchester Planning Commission reviews updated Prosperity Gardens proposal
- Maurertown business owners have a new pet project
- Middletown efforts to address unsightly properties a success
- Valley Health, CCAP team on resiliency training for volunteers
- Final gavel: Handley Judges graduate 279
- Stabbing suspect denied bond again
- Clarke seeks extension of wastewater treatment agreement
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
(0) comments
