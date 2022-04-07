Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist with Virginia REALTORS, will be the featured speaker at the Valley Health Business at the Bloom Luncheon presented by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber at 11 a.m. April 27 at the Tolley Dental Zone in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University.
Sturtevant has been involved in research on economic, demographic and housing market issues and local housing solutions for more than 20 years, according to a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival news release. As chief economist with Virginia REALTORS, she leads the association’s research on housing market and economic conditions throughout the commonwealth and prepares regular reports on the residential and commercial real estate markets in Virginia. She also conducts research and analysis in support of Virginia's real estate industry.
Prior to joining Virginia REALTORS, she founded and served as president of LSA Planning, an Alexandria-based consulting firm that partners with local communities to provide comprehensive analyses and strategic planning to promote and support housing and planning policy and development decisions.
Between 2013 and 2016, she served as vice president for research for the National Housing Conference (NHC), a national non-profit organization focusing on promoting safe, decent and affordable housing opportunities. Prior to NHC, she served as deputy director of the Center for Regional Analysis and associate research professor at the George Mason University School of Public Policy.
Sturtevant completed her doctorate in public policy from George Mason University, a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Maryland and a bachelor of science degree in mathematical economics from Wake Forest University. In her free time, she listens to economics podcasts, bakes cookies and cakes, and reads post-apocalyptic fiction. She lives in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County with her husband, two kids, two cats and a gecko.
Tickets for Valley Health Business at the Bloom presented by Top of Virginia Regional Chamber are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
