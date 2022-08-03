WINCHESTER — Local Realtors Stephanie Feltner and Kira Grubb decided in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that they wanted to take their careers to the level.
After connecting with Realty ONE Group, a national real estate franchise established in 2005, they started their own branch in Winchester.
“We were at a local brokerage here in the area and we felt a need for a change,” Grubb said. “We wanted more of a collective space and we felt like there was a need for that locally.”
In February, Feltner and Grubb opened Realty ONE Group Old Towne, serving Virginia and West Virginia. The branch will soon be licensed in Maryland.
Four or five other Realty ONE Group offices are in Virginia, Feltner said.
Realty ONE Group Old Towne will host a grand opening celebration from 4-6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1000 Valley Ave., Suite 1. The circus-themed event will have face printing, balloon animals, a bounce house, upscale carnival food, live music and door prizes. There will be a ribbon cutting around 5 p.m.
Realty ONE Group Old Towne has already attracted 22 real estate professionals to its office.
Feltner said she wasn’t sure how the process of building a team would go given the current market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, but those doubts soon went away.
“Initially, we weren’t really sure how that process was going to go. Once we opened, we definitely realized there was a need for a lot of local agents to feel more comfortable at their brokerage. We had a lot of agents really organically come to us,” she said. “Once they heard what Realty ONE Group was about, that’s how we’ve gotten to where we’re at. It’s been amazing. We’re thrilled that the agents are happy, but we didn’t really know what to expect. We just knew we had a good model and brokerage, so we knew we had that behind us.”
Starting as real estate brokers in the midst of COVID could have been a daunting task, but Grubb and Feltner said there was more positive than negative energy during the process.
“I felt more excitement, especially for the other agents who were joining us,” Grubb said. “They are literally putting more money in their pockets, so that’s helpful during this time when gas is high, food is high and everything is going up."
“A lot of everything went virtual with Zoom and other apps, so it was hard to find an office. But we felt like it was still a huge need for a lot of agents so they could feel that camaraderie again,” Feltner added. “That definitely got us excited. We feel lucky that we get to do this, even during a time where the market is more uncertain that it was a year or two ago.”
Both agreed that their staff and community support have helped their branch settle in.
“This is brand new for us. There’s a lot that goes into the back end of this to get a brokerage up and running,” Feltner said. “It’s not something where you easily move from Realtor to broker/owner. I feel like we've thrived in this position, though, and we’re both grateful that we did it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.