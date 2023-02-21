WINCHESTER — The value of residential properties in Winchester has increased by an average of 30%.
The significantly higher values are reflected in citywide property reassessments that were recently mailed to Winchester property owners. The last time reassessments were issued was in 2021.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said on Tuesday it’s too soon to say how much of an impact the reassessments will have on an average homeowner’s real estate tax bill, but the owner will most likely be paying more once Winchester’s fiscal year 2024 budget takes effect on July 1. There also could be a trickle-down effect of higher rents, he said, because owners of apartment buildings may want to recoup the extra money they’ll be paying for real estate taxes.
Winchester’s current real estate tax rate is 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value. That means someone who owns a home assessed by the city at $300,000 pays $2,790 per year in taxes.
City Council is expected to vote on the real estate tax rate for FY24 on April 25. Hoffman said there’s no way to predict what council will do at this point because he is still compiling a proposed budget for council’s consideration that will factor in money for all local government departments and functions, as well as funding for Winchester Public Schools. The school system has not yet determined how much it will request from the city, but the preliminary figure discussed at the Feb. 13 School Board meeting was $35.8 million, which is $3.8 million more than council allocated for the current fiscal year.
If City Council leaves the real estate tax rate at 93 cents, homeowners will pay more in taxes because their dwellings are valued higher than they were last year. Council could also lower the rate, meaning real estate tax bills will be more on par with the amounts paid last year, or it could raise the rate, meaning bills will be significantly higher.
“We’ll be putting forward a budget that has a few different scenarios that will allow council to make some choices,” Hoffman said. “I’m definitely not proposing any rate increases, that’s for sure.”
Even though council has not yet set the new rate, Hoffman said he anticipates most homeowners will be paying more in real estate taxes in FY24 because the city needs money to address its rising costs for insurance, materials, fuel and labor. While there has been organic growth in things like sales tax revenues, he said that’s not enough to fully offset Winchester’s growing expenses.
“This is going to be one of those year’s where council is going to have some difficult decisions to make,” he said. “It will be unlike most budgets they’ve had [in the past], even the long-tenured councilors.”
Hoffman said the city offers a real estate tax relief program for the elderly and permanently disabled who have limited finances. Since he is anticipating higher tax bills for most Winchester homeowners, he wants to make sure the monetary relief is available to as many people as possible.
“I’m going to be proposing that we adjust the thresholds for that program,” Hoffman said. “Right now you have to have less than $100,000 in assets, not counting your home or retirement fund, and there’s also an income threshold. I’m going to propose to council that we increase both of those thresholds by 30% so more folks qualify.”
For more information or to see if you currently qualify for a reduced bill, call the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 540-667-1815. Applications for relief must be filed by April 1.
The primary reason residential property values have increased so dramatically, Hoffman said, is because Winchester has “a true lack of housing stock. We’ve not kept up with demand for the last decade.”
This is not the first time housing prices have soared in Winchester. Hoffman said the same thing occurred in the early to mid-2000s when the nation was experiencing a housing bubble, which is defined by Investopedia as a run-up in home prices due to demand, speculation and exuberance.
The housing bubble was caused in part by federal government policies that encouraged home ownership, which in turn led to interest rates falling and lending requirements being relaxed to the point where people were getting home loans they wouldn’t have qualified for a few years earlier. In 2006, when housing prices were at their peak, interest rates started to go back up and home sales plummeted, triggering the Great Recession that lasted from December 2007 until June 2009.
While there are no signs that Winchester is experiencing another housing bubble, Hoffman said home values will most likely decrease when the next reassessment is conducted in two years because there are currently 2,778 housing units — apartments, townhouses, single-family homes and assisted-living dwellings — in various stages of development within the city. While it’s unlikely all of those units will be constructed, Hoffman said there should be more than enough taxable structures built to ease Winchester’s housing shortage. When more housing becomes available, residential valuations should drop as the real estate market becomes more competitive.
Hoffman said the values of Winchester’s commercial properties also increased in the recent reassessments but not as dramatically as those of residential properties. He did not have the specific percentage as of Tuesday, but he said the combined increase for both property types averaged slightly more than 20%.
To learn more about the city’s biennial property reassessments, go to winchesterva.gov/finance/reassessment-information. For more information about Winchester’s real estate tax, visit winchesterva.gov/treasurer/real-estate.
