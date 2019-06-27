Crews from CSX are spending the summer repairing railroad crossings on streets in downtown Winchester. The work that has temporarily closed East Cork Street at its intersection with East Lane is expected to be completed by today or Friday. Additional CSX crossings on Baker Street, East Fairfax Lane, Brooke Road, East Boscawen Street, Philpot Street and Tevis Street will be repaired in the coming weeks.
