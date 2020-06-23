WINCHESTER — Voting for the election of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative board of directors will begin in early July, with the results scheduled to be announced at REC’s annual meeting on Aug. 19.
Four candidates are up for election, with three seats open. The lone contested race is in Region IV, which includes Culpeper and Orange counties, where Seth Heald is challenging incumbent Sanford Reaves Jr. Incumbent Randy Thomas is running unopposed in Region V, which includes Spotsylvania County, and Eugene L. Campbell Jr. is running unopposed in Region IX, which includes the counties of Essex, King and Queen and King William.
The election is at-large, which means all co-op members can vote for one candidate in each region, even if they don’t live in that region. The REC serves members from Frederick County to King and Queen County.
Member-owners with a valid email on file with REC will receive instructions on how to vote online next month or they can complete and mail in the Proxy Designation Form when it arrives in the mail.
If member-owners wish to participate in the annual meeting, which will be held remotely this year, online registration can be found at https://www.myrec.coop/share/member-benefits/annual-meeting-register.cfm or by calling 1-800-552-3905. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Aug. 13 and closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. Registered members will receive instructions on how to join the remote meeting and vote “live.”
Qualifications for being a board director include understanding basic financial matters and fiduciary responsibilities of a board member; being recognized as a leader in their industry and community; experience serving on a board; being committed to learning about REC and devoting 24-44 days a year to being a “meaningful contributor”; being willing and capable of articulating points of view; placing a high value on personal and corporate integrity and ethical behavior; having an understanding of co-ops; and being financially secure and not motivated by director compensation.
Board members are elected to serve three-year terms.
In the lone contested race, Heald is looking to unseat Reaves, who was elected to the board in 2017.
Heald is a retired lawyer from the U.S. Justice Department, having served 35 years while specializing in complex business litigation, including electric utility litigation, according to his biography on the REC website. He holds a master’s degree in energy policy and climate from Johns Hopkins University, a law degree from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Haverford College. Heald is considered an expert on energy policy and nonprofit governance, and he’s a “strong proponent of the cooperative form of business,” his bio said.
Heald is also co-founder of Repower REC, a grassroots group that advocates for making REC disclose its board members’ compensation, post its audited financial statements online, post board members’ contact information for co-op members, as well as implementation of energy efficient programs.
Reaves, who holds a master’s degree in divinity from Virginia Union University School of Theology in addition to a degree from the Smithdeal-Massey Business College of Richmond, has served the Culpeper community in various roles.
Since 1995, he has owned Sanford and Sons Construction and Janitorial Services. He also worked as an operations manager for Federal Express for nearly eight years and as a general manager for Omni Services Inc. for nearly nine years.
Reaves also works as a Realtor and has served on the Culpeper County Planning Commission for 28 years. He is currently the panel’s chairman.
Reaves’ focus is “safe, reliable and affordable energy.”
In Region V, Thomas, an incumbent who was elected to the REC board in 2017, is running unopposed. His experience includes service as an insurance agent for REC from 1993-1999. He is currently vice president of Danaher-Skewes and Associates, employed since 2007.
Thomas serves as REC’s board treasurer and is on the board’s finance and bylaws committees. He has earned his Credentialed Cooperative Director’s Certificate through NRECA and has taken seven of the 10 classes for the NRECA Board Leadership Certificate. He attended Radford University.
Campbell, an incumbent in Region IX, is also running unopposed. He volunteers with both service-driven and economic development organizations. He currently serves on the King William Economic Development Authority and is part of the King William Internet Connectivity Initiative and was appointed to the County Electoral Board in 2016, where he is chairman.
Campbell was appointed to the REC board in 2018 to finish a term left by the passing of William E. Lane. He successfully completed the NRECA Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) program in 2019 and is currently pursuing the Board Leadership Certificate (BLC) designation. He currently serves on the REC board’s bylaws and human resources committees and has served on the Annual Meeting Committee.
Campbell said his focus is to “continue to listen to the members of REC and represent their best interests at all times.”
