BERRYVILLE — Despite turning down a recent grant request, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) officials say the utility wants to help Clarke County meet community needs in the future.
"We want to be part of county solutions rolling forward," REC's new president and chief executive officer, John Hewa, told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting this month. He introduced himself to the board and made a brief presentation about REC's operations and services.
REC, based in Fredericksburg, is Clarke County's electricity provider.
Hewa commented after REC denied Clarke County's request for $5,000 toward developing a volunteer recruitment program for the county's three fire and rescue services. The cooperative has helped fund other projects in the county.
The county is paying part-timers to work at the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Bluemont through June due to a shortage of volunteers there. The company usually operates without any paid staff. (See related story.)
According to county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty, fire and rescue services are having a tough time attracting volunteers due to people leading busier lives with career and family responsibilities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though, some people have temporarily stopped volunteering for fear of contracting the coronavirus and/or having to be quarantined due to exposure and their employers not paying them for time they're away from their jobs.
Supervisors Vice Chairman Bev McKay urges people to inquire about fire and rescue volunteer opportunities.
Even if they don't want to actually quench blazes and treat the sick and injured, "there's not a skill that fire and rescue (services providers) can't use" in some way, said McKay, the board's White Post District representative.
County Administrator Chris Boies said options are being explored to fund the volunteer recruitment program in the coming fiscal year.
"REC, itself a not-for-profit entity, cannot fund every worthy cause that seeks funding," Communications and Public Relations Director Casey Hollins said in an email, explaining why the grant request was denied.
This year, REC awarded six education, community and emergency services grants totaling $18,000 after receiving 140 applications from organizations throughout its 22-county service area, Hollins said. A committee made up of community residents and an REC program administrator reviewed the applications and selected grant recipients, she said.
Because of the limited funds available versus the number of worthwhile community needs, "the committee had to make tough decisions," she said.
REC has funded other activities in Clarke County, Hollins noted. Recent allocations included:
• $5,000 to the Clarke County Public Schools toward establishing remote learning programs, mobile internet hotspots and virtual field trips to the Discovery Museum in Winchester.
• $2,000 to the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire Company & Rescue Squad toward implementing a "junior firefighter" program.
• $1,000 to FISH of Clarke County, an organization providing food, clothing, transportation and financial assistance to residents in need, and
• $500 to the Clarke County Fair. A yearly sponsor of the fair, REC made its donation this year despite the pandemic forcing organizers to cancel the event, Hollins said.
REC hopes to be able to continue providing donations and grants in the future and that Clarke County and its organizations will continue to apply for them, she added.
Hewa told the supervisors he's been REC's president and CEO since Aug. 1. He previously was the cooperative's chief operating officer.
Amid the pandemic, REC since March has suspended electrical disconnections, late fees and other penalties for customers having trouble paying their bills, Hewa said.
"We have no immediate plans to resume disconnecting services" to individual customers, he said. The cooperative is willing to work with customers having delinquent accounts for up to 24 months, he added.
Hewa mentioned that REC has hired a director of economic development, Felicia Ainsa. According to its website, Ainsa's work will include building coalitions to help promote business retention and expansion efforts within the cooperative's service area.
McKay told Hewa that another electric cooperative with which he has dealt seemed unreceptive to new ideas. He urged REC officials to stay "more in touch with the people you represent" and listen to them.
Hewa said he would take McKay's comment into consideration.
