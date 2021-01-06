Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) has promoted Shawn McDonough to serve as the electric utility’s western regional manager, effective Dec. 20.
REC’s western region includes portions of Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Greene, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Stafford and Warren counties.
McDonough has over 31 years of experience in utility operations, including project management, engineering and leadership, according to the company.
“Mr. McDonough is an accomplished project management professional and utility leader,” John Arp, vice president of engineering, operation and power supply for REC, said in a company news release. “Since joining REC in 2010, he has been an integral part of the project management team and a key contributor on several large-scale projects.”
McDonough has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University and a master’s degree in computer science from Hood College. He received his Project Management Professional Certification in 2014. He started his career at REC as a planning engineer and became director of project management in 2019.
