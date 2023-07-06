BERRYVILLE — Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) plans to move its Blue Ridge regional office to Clarke County within the next decade.
REC established the office on Kelley Court in Front Royal around 2010. However, the cooperative wants to move it to a location more convenient for customers throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, according to Casey Hollins, managing director for communications and public relations.
Plans are for the new facility to be constructed on 65 acres along the south side of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) between the Featherbed Road (Route 644) and Highland Corners Road (Route 669) intersections at Double Tollgate.
The property, currently owned by the Virginia Port Authority, once was part of the grounds of a former state prison known as Camp 7.
Hollins said the Double Tollgate site was chosen because it fits well into Clarke County’s comprehensive plan and is conveniently located near the boundary lines of Clarke, Warren and Frederick counties — the three counties that the office serves.
Clarke County specifically would benefit from tax revenues that REC would pay and “better response to power outages” locally, said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
At 9 a.m. Friday, the Clarke County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the utility’s request for the property to be rezoned from Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation (AOC) to Highway Commercial (CH) and Highway Access Corridor Overlay District (HAC), subject to proffers.
The rezoning is necessary for the project to move forward. The CH designation allows public utility facilities as a “by-right” use of land. The AOC designation doesn’t.
About 75 people, including office workers and field crew personnel, eventually would be employed at the new office. That number mostly would be current employees who would relocate there, but it also takes into account some anticipated growth in the cooperative’s workforce, Hollins said.
The facility would have a customer service office; an auditorium for employee training events and briefings; indoor and outdoor equipment storage areas; fuel storage tanks; a fueling station; a maintenance shop; a wash bay for REC vehicles and a telecommunications tower 60 feet tall, county documents show.
Forty-one acres initially would be developed at the site, and REC doesn’t intend to develop the leftover acreage, Stidham said.
One proposed proffer would enable cattle grazing to continue on all of the property until the facility is built. At REC’s discretion, grazing may be allowed to continued on the undeveloped acreage thereafter.
Another proffer would enable the facility to temporarily use a private well and onsite sewage disposal system if public water/sewer service isn’t available by the end of construction. As soon as those utilities are available within 1,000 feet of the property line, the facility would be connected to it.
Clarke and Frederick counties have entered into an agreement for Frederick Water to eventually provide water/sewer to Double Tollgate, an area eyed for future economic development. Double Tollgate is closer to the Frederick County line, and hence that county’s water/sewer system, than it is to the Clarke County Sanitary Authority’s system, which mainly serves the Boyce, Millwood and White Post areas.
Frederick Water already serves what once was Camp 7.
Construction is targeted to be underway in five to seven years. It’s expected to take about two years to complete, said Hollins.
So “we’ve got time to reconcile” how water/sewer will be provided to the REC office, Stidham said.
Other proffers would involve REC working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to establish entrances to the property along Lord Fairfax Highway and Featherbed Road. Right and left turn lanes would be installed on Lord Fairfax. A portion of Featherbed — currently a state-maintained gravel road — would be paved, according to Stidham and county documents.
Friday’s hearing on REC’s rezoning request will be held in the main meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Three other public hearings are on the planning commission’s agenda, too. They pertain to regulations for maximum lot size exceptions; wineries, breweries and distilleries on farms and a two-lot minor subdivision request for a site along Pyletown Road, between Lord Fairfax Highway and Summerville Road (Route 652) in the White Post District.
