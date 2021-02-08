BERRYVILLE — Clarke County was the only locality in Rappahannock’s Electric Cooperative’s 22-county service area that didn’t benefit from a recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) effort to bring high-speed internet service to areas needing it.
According to FCC online documents, the $20.4-billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund was established last year to help finance broadband projects. No entities were awarded funds for projects in Clarke County during an auction held between Oct. 29 and Nov. 25. A “reverse auction” system, in which sellers compete for a buyer’s business, was used.
Broadband is available in the Berryville, Boyce and White Post areas, the latter of which recently benefited from a $209,513 grant through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI). Comcast provided a $119,463 matching grant, and now about 100 households in the unincorporated village off Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) have high-speed internet.
Yet many parts of the largely rural county, population about 14,500, lack broadband. County officials have said broadband is essential in today’s world. Amid the COVID-19 pandedmic, students have needed it to attend online classes.
Casey Hollins, Rappahannock’s communications and public relations director, said in an email there was no money available in the RDOF auction for Clarke County. Before the auction, she said, the FCC determined that census blocks within the county met the minimum broadband speeds of 25 megabits per second down and 3 Mbps up.
The auction targeted census blocks “entirely unserved by voice and broadband with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps,” an FCC website states.
“Consequently, there were no awards to be given in Clarke,” Hollins said.
REC discussed the RDOF in a press release concerning its efforts to seek partners to use its infrastructure and rights-of-way to expand broadband within its territory. Attached to the emailed release was a link to the cooperative’s webpage showing figures as to how much each of its 22 counties received via the fund. The webpage showed no allocations to benefit Clarke while allocations between $25,120 and $7,806,402 were awarded to benefit all of the other counties.
“Clarke continues to have discussions with (broadband) providers and is looking forward to partnering with these providers on upcoming funding opportunities such as the next round of VATI funding,” County Administrator Chris Boies wrote in an email.
REC’s release mentioned that in October its board of directors approved a $600 million broadband construction project to enable the cooperative — through an affiliated company — to become a retail broadband service provider. The project was dependent on the cooperative’s participation in the RDOF auction.
The cooperative abandoned the project, the release stated, when a Culpeper County landowner filed a federal lawsuit against the cooperative in challenging the constitutionality of a new state law. Virginia Code Section 55.1-306.1 allows utilities to use existing easements to install fiber-optic cable for non-electric uses such as providing broadband.
After the landowner filed suit, REC deemed the project too risky and withdrew from the auction, according to the release.
REC would have provided broadband in all 22 of its counties, including Clarke, Hollins said.
Despite abandoning that effort, REC continues to build an 820-mile, 130 end-point fiber utility network across its service area. The network is aimed to improve the capabilities and security of its electric grid, but it could be used for broadband if a provider is willing to become a partner, the release stated.
REC is actively seeking partnerships with its localities and third-parties to provide broadband, Hollins said.
“Clarke County officials can join the cooperative,” she continued, “in seeking partnerships to provide broadband service, and like REC, be willing to consider nontraditional arrangements to facilitate broadband service.”
“We understand how crucial broadband service has become,” John D. Hewa, the cooperative’s president and CEO, said in the release. “Despite the roadblocks we have faced in bringing that service to our member-owners, we are continuing to explore different avenues and actively seek out partners that can provide broadband to our local communities.”
