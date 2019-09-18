Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is advising its members to be alert for phone calls from scammers who claim to be from REC stating that accounts are overdue.
In a news release, REC said:
It does not use collection agencies to contact members by phone.
REC employees do attempt to contact members about delinquent payments to warn them they are subject to disconnection, but representatives do not demand immediate payment.
If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an REC employee demanding immediate payment, report the suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
If you are uncertain if a call you received came from a legitimate REC representative, call REC at 1-800-552-3904.
REC provides electric service to more than 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties, including Clarke and Frederick.
