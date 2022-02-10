WINCHESTER — A rise in unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the potential for fraud.
The problem is nationwide, says Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) Communications Manager Joyce Fogg.
For instance, people who did not apply for unemployment insurance benefits in 2021 might receive a 1099 form in the mail, saying they must file it with their taxes for a previously paid claim.
According to the IRS, some indicators that you may be a victim of unemployment identity theft include receiving:
• Mail from a government agency about an unemployment claim or payment, even though you did not recently file for unemployment benefits. This includes unexpected payments or debit cards and could be from any state.
• An IRS Form 1099-G reflecting unemployment benefits you weren't expecting. Box 1 on this form may show unemployment benefits you did not receive or an amount that exceeds your records for the unemployment benefits you did receive. The form itself may be from a state in which you did not file for benefits.
• A notice from your employer indicating that they received a request for information about an unemployment claim in your name.
Fogg said if you did not apply for unemployment insurance in 2021 but received a 1099 form saying otherwise, go to the VEC website and file a fraud claim at vec.virginia.gov/unemployed/fraud.
If you are unable to complete the form, call 1-800-782-4001 for assistance in completing the online form. With any other claim issue, people are encouraged to contact the Customer Contact Center at 1-866-832-2363.
Reports of overpayment, fraud or identity theft also may be reported by mailing or faxing information to: Virginia Employment Commission, Attention: Benefit Payment Control, P.O. Box 27887, Richmond, VA, 23261-7887; fax: 804-692-0580.
According to the VEC website, after you report a fraudulent claim, the Benefit Payment Control unit is notified, which takes action to stop any further activity and suspend the claim. Many times, you will not receive any other contact or information regarding the fraudulent claim. Federal regulations, 20 C.F.R. Part 603, prohibit the disclosure of claim information except in very limited circumstances. The alleged fraud must be investigated by a VEC fraud investigator and/or law enforcement.
If you suspect you have been a victim of identity theft, the VEC encourages you to review steps to take from the Office of the Attorney General at https://www.oag.state.va.us/programs-initiatives/identity-theft.
According to Fogg, this situation will not prohibit you from filing your taxes. She added that the VEC will send a corrected 1099 form with a $0 balance.
“They do not have to report that (1099) as income to the IRS per the IRS guidance,” Fogg said.
The IRS website says to only include income that you have received when filing your taxes, even if you haven’t received your corrected 1099 from the VEC. It also says that the processing of your tax return should not be delayed while your claim is under review.
